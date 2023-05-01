Six killed in crashes as dust storm sweeps across Illinois highway

Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said more than 30 people ranging in age from 2 to 80 years old had been taken to hospitals, some with life-threatening injuries. Crashes appeared to happen at almost the same time on both sides of the rural stretch of highway and stretched for two miles, he said at a news conference.

At least six people were killed Monday when a dust storm caused a pileup involving as many as 90 vehicles on Interstate 55 in central Illinois, authorities said.

"My heart goes out to the families. My heart goes out to anybody that found themselves involved in this particular situation," Starrick said. "It sounds like due to the low visibility, the high winds, everything just came together unfortunately."

Police said about 20 miles of the highway were closed and traffic was being diverted. Officials established a command post at the city hall in Divernon, a small town near the highway, and a reunification site for families at a nearby rest stop.

The National Weather Service's St. Louis office said dust from freshly plowed fields and gusty weather combined to create the conditions. Forecasters said winds up to 40 mph were expected into Monday evening, with the potential for visibility to quickly drop to near zero.

The first crashes happened about 10:55 a.m. local time, police said, and involved about 30 commercial vehicles and between 40 and 60 passenger cars. Two trucks caught fire, police said. Those who died were on the northbound side of the road.

Crews from more than 30 agencies sent personnel to help, and police expected the highway to be closed through the evening.

Kevin Schott, director of the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, said emergency responders worked with dust getting in their eyes and vehicles as they battled the fires and searched for victims on the roadway. He described the work as "very emotional."

"This is a difficult scene, something that is very hard to train for, something that we really haven't experienced locally," Schott said.

Nathan Cormier, 44, was driving home on the southbound side of the highway when he encountered the thick wall of dust. Cormier said he swerved to the left as a pickup truck went right to avoid a semi-truck, then vehicles began colliding. He said he wasn't involved in a collision.

"It was just cars everywhere," he said.

Nearby, a fire had broken out. Cormier said he found an extinguisher and tried to help, but the flames spread too quickly to other vehicles. He said he could hear explosions from other fires. Cormier said he went car-to-car looking for people who needed help, directing ambulance crews as they arrived.

He posted a video from the scene that showed the aftermath, with mangled and burning vehicles stretching along the highway, as well as thick clouds of dust as firefighters worked along the interstate.

"Avoid I-55 at all costs," he wrote in a Facebook post shortly after noon local time. "Massive pile up due to dust bowl."

Cormier said he spent four or five hours on the highway before he was able to leave. As he waited, he watched workers mark at least 27 vehicles that would need to be towed.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Democrat, said he was monitoring the “horrific situation” and that his office was in communication with state police, as well as transportation and emergency management agencies.

"Our first responders and emergency management teams are working diligently to clear the road, provide medical care to those in need, and collaborate with local officials to provide support to everyone affected by this tragic accident," Pritzker said in a statement.