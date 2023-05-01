Make it easy to reopen drunk driving convictions after breathalyzer scandal

The office failed to properly calibrate breathalyzer tests used to convict people of drunk driving, but far worse was the decision by a supervising scientist and others to intentionally withhold from the courts more than 400 worksheets showing failed breathalyzer tests. Justice Frank Gaziano wrote in a unanimous Supreme Judicial Court ruling Wednesday, “OAT’s cavalier and supercilious attitude toward its discovery obligations led to the repeated concealment of evidence that its testing process was flawed.” The court concluded in Commonwealth v. Lindsey Hallinan that “Indeed, the reach of OAT’s missteps is vast.”

The Supreme Judicial Court has determined that 27,000 cases where breathalyzer tests were used from June 1, 2011, to April 18, 2019, are tainted by “egregious government misconduct.” Defendants who were convicted or pleaded guilty may file court motions to reopen their cases and have them retried without breathalyzer evidence.

Placing the burden on defendants to reopen their cases means people will continue to have drunk driving records despite flaws in the evidence, solely because they cannot put in the effort and expense to return to court. For the sake of fairness — and to deter future government misconduct — the state must notify all defendants of the decision, ensure anyone who needs a lawyer has one, and have the district attorneys review cases and work with defense lawyers to quickly dismiss cases that relied heavily on breathalyzer evidence.

“Anybody who had a case with a breath test involved has a very good possibility of getting it overturned,” said Joseph Bernard, a Springfield attorney who has been challenging the validity of the breath tests for seven years. “The problem is they all have to go into court and knock on the door as opposed to wholesale dismissals.”

The government misconduct has clear echoes of the two state drug lab scandals, when one chemist stole drug samples and another falsified test results, and assistant attorneys general were accused of withholding evidence. The Supreme Judicial Court ordered the mass dismissal of tens of thousands of drug convictions. The court, in its recent decision, distinguished between the two scandals in deciding against ordering mass dismissals. It wrote that drug cases hinge on proper identification of the drug, while there are ways to prove drunk driving without a breathalyzer through police observation, field sobriety tests, blood tests, or defendants’ statements.

Even before this ruling, notice went out from the Trial Court to all defendants who had a breathalyzer used in their cases during that time informing them that the tests have been excluded from use, and this may give them an opportunity to challenge their case’s disposition. The Committee for Public Counsel Services created a hotline defendants can call if they need a lawyer but cannot afford one.

Attorneys involved say there has not been a flood of interest in reopening cases. One reason may be that first-time drunk driving cases are often dealt with through plea deals where the charge is dismissed after a person completes an education program and probation. Defendants may be hesitant to reopen a case involving other evidence of impairment. The most serious cases — when a drunken driver killed someone or was charged with drunk driving a fourth or five time — were not affected by this litigation.

The ability to have a case overturned may become particularly important if someone is arrested, for example, for a third drunk driving charge, and would face a more lenient penalty without their earlier conviction. In Hallinan’s case, she pleaded guilty to a second offense of operating under the influence after a breathalyzer showed a blood alcohol content of 0.23 percent. A BAC above 0.08 percent is considered evidence of impairment.

While the court did not order a wholesale review of cases, district attorneys should expeditiously review any cases that are reopened and dismiss those where evidence is unlikely to hold up.

The litigation has already resulted in reforms in the Office of Alcohol Testing, including the firing of the supervisor who oversaw the withholding of documents. The office has been accredited by a national accrediting agency, it has hired an ombudsperson who assists with legal discovery, and it has also expanded the information posted in an online portal and trained employees on breath test instrument certification and legal discovery.

State Police spokesperson David Procopio said, “The Office of Alcohol Testing in recent years has implemented significant operational improvements to ensure that breathalyzer certification, case management, discovery processes and employee training are in accordance with all applicable laws and established forensic best practices.”

There has been a pattern of bad conduct by agencies under the State Police, resulting in criminal convictions being overturned. Let’s hope the police learned their lesson. In the meantime, the citizens caught up in this misconduct need to have their rights protected.

