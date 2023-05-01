The left needs a good laugh

This makes it all the more puzzling that large segments of the left have become both siloed and censorious . In general, one does not build a thriving opposition to those in power by adopting strategies that effectively drive people away. Basic group psychology, but there you have it. Both of these trends have been well documented, but there’s a related trend as well, one that is just as important as these although it is a lot less discussed. Much of the left has become humorless. We need a good laugh. Or two.

I don’t think I’m revealing any trade secrets when I say that the left in the United States is not ascendant in politics these days. When its most urgent task may be to stop an authoritarian party from taking control of the government — and it’s not clear it can do that — then it’s probably fair to say that when it comes to progressive change, the left is not in the driver’s seat.

Before going any further, let me acknowledge the obvious: The right is not averse to censoriousness and humorlessness. Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, for instance, seems to be fervently hoping to ride censoriousness all the way to the White House. As far as boring humorlessness goes, the last time I checked QAnon was not a laugh riot. Donald Trump may think he’s funny, but since viciousness, as it happens, is not the same thing as humor, he is probably getting some bad counsel from his comedy advisers.

However, if the goal is to go from not having power to having power, then you need to find ways to make what you’re doing something that other people also want to do. Humorlessness is not a good strategy for that. And it’s a particularly bad strategy in the current context of rampant authoritarianism, cascading inequality, climate crises, ongoing racism, increasing homophobia, and general planetary brouhaha. People are stressed enough. They don’t need others adding to it. Berating them for their impurity or cluelessness or inadvertent missteps is not likely to draw people’s interest. Giving them a reason to laugh might.

But can the left really be fun? Can it enjoy itself? Of course!

During a 1967 protest against the war in Vietnam, when troops surrounded the Pentagon to “protect” it from the demonstrators, Abbie Hoffman led a group of people who vowed to levitate the Pentagon, make it turn orange and vibrate, and that would end the war. (It didn’t work.) That was a signature moment in using humor during the antiwar movement. In 2017, the residents of the German town of Wunsiedel responded to a fascist march through their town by turning it into a walkathon in which residents collected money for antiracist organizations for each meter the fascists walked. More recently, protests against the military junta in Myanmar used all kinds of humorous signs and memes to make their point. All of these tactics drew attention not only locally but internationally.

During the Donald Trump Muslim ban, when the administration of my previous university was having difficulty finding the words to oppose the ban, several of us professors organized a series of protests among which was a dance in front of the administration building where we played music from the banned countries, served popcorn, and taught the participants “administration calisthenics,” that is, how to jump around an issue without landing on it. In the interests of forthright honesty, I should add that we did not, alas, receive international attention for our protest, although in the end the administration did sign on to a critical statement.

But, some will ask, how can you recommend humor at a time like this, with so many intersecting and urgent crises befalling us? It is precisely because there are so many crises befalling us that we need a laugh, although, given the difficulty of our situation, even a chuckle might do nicely. And if the left provides it, humor will draw people in. As the historian and philosopher Michel Foucault famously said, “Do not think that one has to be sad in order to be militant, even though the thing one is fighting is abominable.” More important, humorlessness stifles creativity. How many dour people do you know who are truly creative, especially when it comes to politics?

Finally, there is a relationship between humorlessness and both siloing and censoriousness. It’s that lack of ability to laugh that turns on the solemnity switch associated with an overweening desire to judge people, particularly to find them impure (censoriousness) or unworthy (siloing). To be sure, some people need to be censored. But a lot fewer of them than some people seem to think. At times, in fact, left judgmentalism seems an exercise of what the philosopher Paul Russell aptly called “cruel moralism.”

Recently, I was driven to the Tampa airport by a self-identified lesbian who told me she had recently moved there from San Francisco because she tired of being hounded by people in the community every time she accidently misgendered someone. Perhaps some on the left might be taking the commitment to appropriate pronouns a wee bit too far, yes?

Unless the left figures out how to make its opposition less solemn and more fun — unless we learn to laugh at ourselves and the crises we face — then our politics will remain on the margins. As the former New York Times columnist Russell Baker once advised in an immortal column, we need to be serious, but not solemn. Let the left, then, follow the sage advice of our previous president (he did say this, didn’t he?), and “Make America Laugh Again.” (Or was it Left Again?)

Todd May teaches philosophy at Warren Wilson College. He is the author of 17 books of philosophy, including “Nonviolent Resistance: A Philosophical Introduction.”