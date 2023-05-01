The coronation is an art show of the highest order

Am I going to watch King Charles III’s coronation? Yes, I watch them all. Why? Because they are the world’s greatest art shows. Everything from the carvings at the top of the cathedrals to the buttons on the uniforms to the ornamentation of the harnesses was created by artists doing their best work, and the camera people use their own artistic skill in showing it to us, often to the accompaniment of glorious music.

Not only that, but the ceremony is not static and lifeless, as in a museum, but rather living and moving with the people, the horses, and the breezes. In fact, I think that a significant contribution of royalty is to compromise their privacy in order to inspire and share with us all this artistic glory.