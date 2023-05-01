fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

The coronation is an art show of the highest order

Updated May 1, 2023, 1 hour ago
Union flags fly above Regent Street in central London on April 28 ahead of the coronation ceremony of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Realm nations, on May 6.DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Am I going to watch King Charles III’s coronation? Yes, I watch them all. Why? Because they are the world’s greatest art shows. Everything from the carvings at the top of the cathedrals to the buttons on the uniforms to the ornamentation of the harnesses was created by artists doing their best work, and the camera people use their own artistic skill in showing it to us, often to the accompaniment of glorious music.

Not only that, but the ceremony is not static and lifeless, as in a museum, but rather living and moving with the people, the horses, and the breezes. In fact, I think that a significant contribution of royalty is to compromise their privacy in order to inspire and share with us all this artistic glory.

So yes, I always watch, and I challenge you to watch, too, and pick up all the displays of creativity.

Mary Hoag

Royalston

