SJC ruling on breath tests vindicates a lawyer’s long fight

However, the decision is bittersweet because my colleague and friend, Thomas Edward Workman Jr., did not live to see this day. Workman died in September 2019. Last week’s ruling serves as vindication of his many years of arguing against the use of electronic breath tests, or breathalyzer tests, as evidence to establish guilt in drunk driving cases.

Re “SJC tosses out 8 years of faulty alcohol tests: 27,000 drivers could seek new trials” (Page A1, April 27): I applaud the Supreme Judicial Court’s decision last week. The court potentially tossed out thousands of convictions for operating under the influence of alcohol because of flaws in the Draeger Alcotest 9510 breathalyzer machine, which had been used by the Massachusetts State Police to determine whether a person’s blood alcohol level exceeded the legal limit.

To be clear, Workman did not like people who drove cars after drinking too much, but he did care a great deal about the pursuit of justice. A 1997 graduate of Suffolk Law School, he was also an electrical engineer. Based upon his training as a lawyer and an engineer, he firmly believed breathalyzer machines were unreliable, and he had the goods to prove his theory. Part of his law practice was devoted to challenging the admissibility of breath test evidence in Massachusetts and around the nation. It turns out here that he was right.

I first heard Workman talk about his breathalyzer test theory at a forensic evidence conference held at University of Massachusetts School of Law-Dartmouth. As a former prosecutor and sometime defense attorney, I was impressed by his hypothesis that most breath test machines used by law enforcement were unreliable.

Had we listened to his advice years ago, the SJC might not have needed to take the corrective action it did last week.

Robert V. Ward Jr.

Milton

The writer is an adjunct faculty member at Suffolk University School of Law and was the founding dean, now retired, of the University of Massachusetts School of Law-Dartmouth.