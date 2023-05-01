Higher ed, and its applicants, will be OK in a post-affirmative action world

Your front-page April 23 article, “Diversity slips at colleges not using race in admissions,” might mislead your readers as to the likely impact of the forthcoming Supreme Court decision on affirmative action.

The premise of the article is that universities in states that ban affirmative action offer a preview of a post-affirmative action world. That premise is belied by the fact that there is a finite pool of domestic college applicants. UCLA, UC Berkeley, and the University of Michigan aren’t losing “underrepresented” students in thin air. They’re losing those students to other schools, including Harvard and other elite institutions. A nationwide ban would actually level the playing field for these institutions.