More weapons are not the answer to the war in Ukraine

Re “What’s the truth about the war in Ukraine?” by Joan Vennochi (Opinion, April 25): What’s the truth? The truth is that it is a proxy war between the United States and Russia, which has destroyed much of Ukraine. It must end in negotiations, as with most wars, with neither side satisfied.

Contrary to the muscle-flexing fight-to-the-finish words of Representatives Seth Moulton and Jake Auchincloss, the answer is not more weapons and more profiting by the weapons makers. The risk of nuclear war looms large.

In the memory of this 90-year old, who recalls constant war, the military budget has robbed the human needs of the world as children starve and the elderly beg to be included in food programs. Total insanity — that’s the truth.