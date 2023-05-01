76ers coach Doc Rivers pauses pregame talk to honor the memory of Celtics executive Heather Walker

But Rivers stepped in first, because he had something to say.

After 76ers coach Doc Rivers spent about eight minutes talking mostly about the status of injured center Joel Embiid prior to Game 1 of these Eastern Conference semifinals against the Celtics on Monday, a team public relations staffer in the back of the room at TD Garden started to ask if there were any final questions.

Walker, the Celtics vice president of public relations, died last Wednesday following a nearly two-year battle with brain cancer. She was hired by the Celtics in 2006, and Rivers worked alongside her as Celtics coach until he left in 2013.

After making that brief statement about Walker, Rivers began to tear up and paused in silence for about 10 seconds before continuing. He mentioned Walker’s husband, Stephen, and the couple’s two young daughters, Taylor and Samantha.

“You know, when Heather first came [to the Celtics], I didn’t know what to make of her,” Rivers said. “She was so strong, and early on we’d bump heads, like, ‘No, this is how we do this.’ Because I was the old-school PR thought, and she was bringing in the new way. And she was right, I hate to say. But she was just terrific.”

Rivers said he exchanged text messages with Walker about three weeks ago.

“Didn’t mean to get emotional,” he said. “This was not planned. But there’s just so many people that work that you have a chance to touch, and those people have a chance to touch you. It’s just sad when you lose one so young and so gifted. And really, like a lot of people, you don’t ever give a chance to say thank you … She was terrific, and gone way too early.”

The Celtics wore warm-up shirts honoring Walker for the second consecutive game. A moment of celebration was held prior to tip-off, and a seat was left empty in the media section in Loge 19 in honor of Walker, whose family members were in attendance.

Walker was diagnosed with glioblastoma in August 2021, and soon after started the Move 4 Heather initiative, helping raise more than $650,000 for brain cancer research.

Lending support

The Celtics and Bruins were resounding favorites to win championships in their respective sport. Now, the Celtics are suddenly the only ones standing following the Bruins’ stunning Game 7 overtime loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Celtics players Grant Williams and Derrick White served as banner captains prior to Game 7 at TD Garden, and coach Joe Mazzulla was in attendance to support the Bruins.

Before the Celtics played Game 1 on Monday, Mazzulla was asked if the Bruins’ early exit could serve as a warning for his own team.

“You can learn from anything,” he said. “I think what I paid attention to was just how hard the guys played, what they put into it. And then the atmosphere, the environment of a Game 7 of a playoff game, there’s a ton you can learn from a momentum, from an energy standpoint, from important plays. And so you try to just pick things from anything to learn from when you watch a group of guys trying to achieve greatness.”

Embiid sits 1 out

Embiid was ruled out of Game 1 because of a knee sprain he suffered on April 20 in Game 3 of Philadelphia’s opening-round sweep of the Nets.

Advertisement

Rivers said Embiid did some shooting after the team’s light practice in the morning but has yet to do any running. He was unsure about Embiid’s status for Game 2 Wednesday.

"Jo has done everything that we've asked him to do since I've been here over the last three years and yet, every year at this time something happens and all of them are freak accidents," Rivers said. "There's literally nothing you can do about it. Especially with Jo, he plays in traffic a lot, he's on the floor a lot, and teams are very physical with him. They have to be."

















Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.