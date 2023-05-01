Alex Verdugo delivers Red Sox another walkoff win with ninth-inning homer against Blue Jays

In the first game of a three-game set against the Blue Jays, Verdugo lifted his team to victory for the third time this year, belting a solo homer that landed in the Sox bullpen, sending the Fenway Park faithful into a frenzy as the Sox downed the Jays, 6-5.

The early part of this season has been something special for Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo. He led the Red Sox to a victory in walkoff fashion against the Guardians Saturday.

The youth movement shined bright at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox trailed the Blue Jays, 3-2, in the sixth inning when Jarren Duran pummeled a 434-foot homer to dead center to tie the contest against Jays starter José Berrios.

Three batters later, rookie Enmanuel Valdez had his highlight moment. He, too, took Berrios to center field for a two-run shot that put the Sox ahead, 5-3.

But Kiké Hernández made two costly throwing errors in the eighth that led to two runs, tying the contest at 5.

Corey Kluber threw into the sixth, allowing three runs. A quality start, considering how his outing began.

The walks continue to hurt Kluber, who came into his sixth start of the year averaging three per nine innings.

The Red Sox had an early lead in the series opener behind a two-run first against Berríos. Verdugo stung a leadoff double to right-center field. Then Masataka Yoshida extended his hit streak to 11 games when he stroked an opposite field RBI double off the Green Monster. Justin Turner’s single pushed the Sox’ second run across.

But Kluber would give those runs right back, plus another, when he issued a four-pitch walk to Danny Jansen, the seven-hole hitter. Kluber struck out Cavan Biggio, then relinquished a two-out walk to Kevin Kiermaier.

That came back to bite Kluber when the next batter, Bo Bichette, scalded a three-run homer to left, putting the Jays ahead by a run.

Yet despite the rocky beginning and an outing that included four walks — the second time Kluber has walked that many this year — he navigated the rest of his outing in scoreless fashion. The veteran righthander went 5⅓ innings while striking out seven.

