What happened to the Bruins’ ability to dominate the third period? Its disappearance cost them dearly.

Chaos reigns supreme during the Stanley Cup playoffs. But coach Jim Montgomery’s squad piled up 65 regular-season wins by clinically snuffing out late-game rallies at a record-setting rate.

As the clock at TD Garden reached the final minutes on Sunday night, the Bruins were in command. As expected.

That air of invincibility — much like the decibel-defying chorus of cheers on Causeway Street — was sucked out of Boston’s barn as soon as Brandon Montour’s one-timer found the net with one minute left in regulation.

Indeed, it felt all but inevitable that a Bruins season filled with so much promise and hope was destined to end in heartbreaking fashion.

Carter Verhaeghe’s turnaround wrister delivered the dagger at 8:35 in overtime, sinking a Bruins core now staring at a painful future.

The Bruins have been in this spot before. Scott Walker, Dave Bolland, and Alex Pietrangelo were all Bruins antagonists who capitalized during the frantic fracas that is playoff hockey.

But the 2022-23 Bruins were not felled by one single play, despite Verheaghe’s series-sealing snap past Jeremy Swayman.

Rather, the 2022-23 Bruins’ season was toppled by days of uncharacteristic missteps, second-guesses and logic-defying gaffes — all doled out by their greatest foe, themselves.

“I do think our first two games we played, we weren’t ready for the intensity of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and I think that goes with the regular season, Jim Montgomery said following Boston’s 4-3 loss in Game 7. “But Games 5, 6 and 7, we had dug in and that’s where it’s a little stupefying.”

Stupefying is an apt term. How else can one explain Boston’s first-round exit?

The 2022-23 Bruins dominated the third period during the regular season, holding a plus-54 goal differential. Against the Panthers, Boston coughed up 13 third-period goals — relinquishing late leads in both Games 6 and 7.

Anchored by a fleet-footed defense, the Bruins made life easier for their goaltenders all year by limiting Grade A chances in their defensive zone.

The 2022-23 Bruins rarely treaded water in their own zone thanks to poised puck movement. That was far from the case this postseason, with the Panthers scoring eight 5 vs. 5 goals within five seconds of a Bruins turnover. In a do-or-die Game 7, Boston committed a series-high 18 giveaways.

“I felt we had the right personnel and I have to take some responsibility for not being able to get us to play north quicker,” Montgomery said of Boston’s struggles against Florida’s forecheck. “So if I can answer that right now, I’d say it lies on me.”

Be it Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, or a slew of other elite opponents, the Bruins rarely let one player or top line unravel their defensive structure.

But Boston had no answer for a Panthers line anchored by Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett. During that duo’s 77:52 of 5 vs. 5 ice time together, Florida held a 5-2 edge in goals scored and a 21-9 advantage in high-danger scoring chances.

“I thought that Bennett line was pretty dominant,” Montgomery said. “Tkachuk’s an outstanding hockey player and we didn’t contain him, I thought they always changed the momentum back to them every time they were on the ice pretty much. If I’m looking at the series, that was the biggest difference pretty much.”

On the ice this postseason, the Bruins were a far cry from the dominant team we saw all winter.

But behind the bench is where some of the most consequential decisions of this series were made — oftentimes hours before the puck was dropped.

Montgomery acknowledged his lineup tinkering ahead of Game 5 stood out as a misstep he’d like to have back. Boston sleepwalked through the opening 20 minutes of that game, eating up valuable time in a potential clinching contest.

Two days later, Montgomery’s augmented D corps gave way to a 7-5 implosion, with Connor Clifton slotting into the lineup and promptly getting tagged with a minus-3 rating.

Boston’s inexplicable overthinking in terms of its record-setting personnel was stamped by the team’s woeful handling of its goalie rotation.

After trading starts all season long between goalies Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, the Bruins opted to run Ullmark into the ground with six starts over 12 games, even as he posted dwindling returns.

By the time the Bruins finally called on Jeremy Swayman to stop the bleeding, it was too late. The 24-year-old started a Game 7 after 17 days between starts.

“You’d have to ask goalie Bob [Essensa] a little more in detail about that, but we all thought that he was going to give us the best opportunity tonight,” Montgomery said.

For now, an uncertain offseason awaits.

And as Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci mull their future, the only inevitable sentiment surrounding the Bruins is the pained realization of what could have been.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.