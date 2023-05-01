The Celtics are taking on the 76ers in Game 1. Follow along.

Sixers star Joel Embiid is doubtful to play after spraining his LCL. He missed the final game of Philly’s sweep of the Nets in the first round.

The Celtics are back at TD Garden for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics, who finally set aside the Hawks on Thursday, are at full strength.

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m., and you can watch on TNT. Follow along with the game below.

See the NBA playoff schedule and scoreboard.

Advertisement

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe. Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach. Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.