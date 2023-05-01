Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla takes note of Bruins’ effort and crowd’s enthusiasm for a Game 7

Celtics players Grant Williams and Derrick White served as banner captains Sunday prior to Game 7 at TD Garden, and coach Joe Mazzulla was in attendance to support the Bruins.

The Celtics and Bruins were resounding favorites to win championships in their respective sport. Now, the Celtics are suddenly the only ones standing following the Bruins’ stunning Game 7 overtime loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Before the Celtics hosted Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the 76ers on Monday night, Mazzulla was asked if the Bruins’ early exit could serve as a warning for his own team.

“You can learn from anything,” he said. “I think what I paid attention to was just how hard the guys played, what they put into it. And then the atmosphere, the environment of a Game 7 of a playoff game, there’s a ton you can learn from a momentum, from an energy standpoint, from important plays. And so you try to just pick things from anything to learn from when you watch a group of guys trying to achieve greatness.”

