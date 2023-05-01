Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla takes note of Bruins’ effort and crowd’s enthusiasm for a Game 7

The Celtics and Bruins were resounding favorites to win championships in their respective sport. Now, the Celtics are suddenly the only ones standing following the Bruins’ stunning Game 7 overtime loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
Celtics players Grant Williams and Derrick White served as banner captains Sunday prior to Game 7 at TD Garden, and coach Joe Mazzulla was in attendance to support the Bruins.
Before the Celtics hosted Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the 76ers on Monday night, Mazzulla was asked if the Bruins’ early exit could serve as a warning for his own team.
“You can learn from anything,” he said. “I think what I paid attention to was just how hard the guys played, what they put into it. And then the atmosphere, the environment of a Game 7 of a playoff game, there’s a ton you can learn from a momentum, from an energy standpoint, from important plays. And so you try to just pick things from anything to learn from when you watch a group of guys trying to achieve greatness.”
