EMass girls’ lacrosse: With 10 goals and 14 assists in a pair of wins, Nantucket’s Bailey Lower headlines Players of the Week

Junior Kelly Blake scored nine goals over two wins for Medfield.

Kelly Blake, Medfield — A Boston College commit, the junior scored at least three goals on back-to-back days, netting three in a win over Dedham on Friday, followed by six in a 14-9 win over Norwell on Saturday.

Evelyn Bernard, Hamilton-Wenham — The freshman totaled 15 goals over two games, scoring nine times with nine draw controls in a 16-5 win over Bishop Fenwick on Wednesday before tacking on 6 goals, 1 assist, and 14 draw controls in a 17-9 win over Georgetown on Friday.

Charlize Collins, Burlington — With two goals in a win over Stoneham on Wednesday and nine goals in a victory over Watertown on Friday, the junior propelled the Red Devils back over .500.

Advertisement

Bailey Lower, Nantucket — A Vanderbilt commit, the junior recorded 6 goals, 5 assists, and 12 draw controls to help the Whalers beat Falmouth on Thursday. She added 4 goals, 9 assists, and 12 draw controls in a win over Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday.

Clare O’Keefe, Archbishop Williams — The sophomore netted four goals, including the 100th of her career, in a win over Cardinal Spellman on Wednesday. She added three more in a two-goal win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.