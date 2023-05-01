fb-pixel Skip to main content
EMASS GIRLS' LACROSSE: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ lacrosse: With 10 goals and 14 assists in a pair of wins, Nantucket’s Bailey Lower headlines Players of the Week

By Emma Healy Globe Correspondent,Updated May 1, 2023, 12 minutes ago
Bailey Lower, right, filled up the stat sheet during a 2-0 week for Nantucket.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Evelyn Bernard, Hamilton-Wenham — The freshman totaled 15 goals over two games, scoring nine times with nine draw controls in a 16-5 win over Bishop Fenwick on Wednesday before tacking on 6 goals, 1 assist, and 14 draw controls in a 17-9 win over Georgetown on Friday.

Kelly Blake, Medfield — A Boston College commit, the junior scored at least three goals on back-to-back days, netting three in a win over Dedham on Friday, followed by six in a 14-9 win over Norwell on Saturday.

Junior Kelly Blake scored nine goals over two wins for Medfield.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Charlize Collins, Burlington — With two goals in a win over Stoneham on Wednesday and nine goals in a victory over Watertown on Friday, the junior propelled the Red Devils back over .500.

Bailey Lower, Nantucket — A Vanderbilt commit, the junior recorded 6 goals, 5 assists, and 12 draw controls to help the Whalers beat Falmouth on Thursday. She added 4 goals, 9 assists, and 12 draw controls in a win over Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday.

Clare O’Keefe, Archbishop Williams — The sophomore netted four goals, including the 100th of her career, in a win over Cardinal Spellman on Wednesday. She added three more in a two-goal win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

