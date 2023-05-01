Instant analysis: Joel Embiid-less 76ers lean on James Harden (45 points) to win Game 1 over the Celtics

Harden scored 45 points on 17 of 30 shooting. Jayson Tatum had 39 points for the Celtics, but made just three shots after halftime.

Facing a 76ers team missing likely MVP Joel Embiid and after starting the game with a scorching offense that could not be stopped, the Celtics wilted when it mattered most, allowing James Harden to seize control of the night, as Philadelphia grabbed a shocking 119-115 win on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in this Eastern Conference semifinal series.

For the second time in 24 hours, Boston fans shuffled to the TD Garden exits in stunned silence.

Boston lost despite shooting 58.7 percent from the field.

Marcus Smart’s second 3-point play in just over a minute gave the Celtics a 111-107 lead with 3:16 left. Both teams then had empty trips before Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey converted a layup as he was fouled with 1:38 to play.

The Celtics missed consecutive 3-pointers the next time downcourt, but a pair of offensive rebounds led to a Al Horford layup with 1:14 remaining that made it 113-110.

A pair of Paul Reed free throws with 57.1 seconds left pulled the 76ers within 1. Several Celtics were reluctant to shoot on the ensuing possession, and Malcolm Brogdon’s pass was intercepted by Maxey just before the shot clock expired, allowing Maxey to race in for a layup with 28.9 seconds to play that gave the 76ers a 114-113 lead.

The Celtics attacked quickly after a timeout to preserve a two-for-one chance, and Tatum’s two free throws pushed them back in front. But Harden then drilled a step-back 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 117-115.

After a timeout, the Celtics turned over the ball and Reed was fouled with 4.6 seconds to play. He hit both free throws to seal the win.

The Celtics can at least take solace in the fact that the Bruins’ Game 7 loss to the Panthers at the Garden on Sunday ended their season, while this series remains in its infant stages.

Observations from the game:

⋅ It’s hard to imagine a more unusual first half than this one. The Celtics started the game by making 14 of 15 shots and went to the break shooting 73.7 percent, including 8 of 14 from the 3-point line, and with 40 paint points. In just about every situation, that offensive explosion would be enough for a massive lead.

But when the Celtics were not scoring, they were turning the ball over, they were not getting to the free throw line, and they committed six more turnovers than the 76ers (8-2). And that’s how a team can go to halftime with just a 66-63 lead despite such a scorching offense.

⋅ Although the 76ers had 24 points in the paint in the first half, almost all of them came in the mid-range. They did not get to the rim, and they did not attempt a free throw. That figured to be an indicator that their scoring spree was not sustainable, but they did not let up in the third quarter.

⋅ Harden has morphed into more of a willing distributor at this point in his career. The presence of Embiid, the NBA’s leading scorer, certainly makes that approach more understandable, of course. But Embiid was not on the court for Game 1, and Harden vowed to pick up the scoring slack. He certainly kept his word during the first half. He started 5 for 5 from the field and went to halftime with 21 points and 4 assists. Harden probably should have gotten a few free throws, too, including a landing space flagrant foul after Smart stepped under him on a 3-pointer.

Obviously, Harden’s role will change if Embiid returns, but this eruption might have provided a reminder to both him and his team moving forward that he can still be a dominant scorer when needed.

⋅ Embiid’s absence certainly made it easier for the Celtics to get into the paint and finish at the rim. Reed is just not the same presence. But in addition to the physical impact of Embiid not being there, the Celtics knew he was not there. That gave them the confidence to attack the basket freely and willingly. It was contagious.

⋅ Speaking of confidence, Tatum looked as comfortable as he has in months during the second quarter. He overpowered multiple 76ers to get to the rim several times and used the momentum from those surges to catch fire from beyond the arc, too. He scored 20 points in the period, giving him 26 at halftime.

⋅ Before the game, 76ers coach Doc Rivers said without Embiid his team would have to “throw the kitchen sink” at the Celtics and try some unique approaches, including its zone defense. The 76ers played zone for much of the second quarter. It did cause a few turnovers, but it did not really stop the layup line.

⋅ So how was Philadelphia actually in the game despite the fact the Celtics did not miss in the first half? Well, De’Anthony Melton going 5 for 5 from beyond the arc did not hurt.

⋅ Jaylen Brown was on fire at the start, going 6 for 7 from the field in the opening quarter. Then he took just one shot over the next two quarters combined. That can’t happen.

⋅ The Celtics’ 3-point halftime lead probably felt a bit tenuous given the fact that they hardly missed. And midway through the third quarter, there were some uneasy grumbles when a Harden 3-pointer gave the 76ers an 83-77 lead. The Celtics tied the score by the end of the quarter by getting back to what worked so well: attacking for layups.

