Patrice Bergeron plans to take some time before deciding his future following Bruins’ first-round exit

Beyond the pain of a record-setting regular season unraveling in the first round of the playoffs, Boston’s Game 7 loss to the Panthers might have closed the book on this chapter in this Original Six franchise’s history.

Before heading down the tunnel, the Bruins captain raised his stick to a heartbroken TD Garden crowd that saw a crushing end to a season filled with so much promise.

After what could have been his final skate on the TD Garden ice in a Bruins sweater, a tearful Patrice Bergeron embraced his longtime teammate Brad Marchand.

Both Bergeron and David Krejci are 37. Both are free agents once again, and both centers have remained fixated on this campaign when previously pressed about their future.

Bergeron was noncommittal about whether or not he plans to return for a 20th NHL season.

“Yeah, gotta take some time and talk with the family and go from there,” Bergeron said. “It’s too — right now it’s hard to process anything, right? Obviously, we’re shocked and disappointed. That’s it.”

Bergeron acknowledged that he played in Boston’s first-round series with a herniated disc in his back, which kept him out of the Bruins’ lineup for four games.

“It’s definitely not something I’ll use as an excuse,” Bergeron said. “It is what it is and everyone battles with a lot of things during the playoffs and it’s just unfortunate the way that it happened on a fluke play.”

Marchand praised Bergeron’s ability to cultivate an accountable, team-first culture off the ice that left an imprint on everyone in Boston’s dressing room.

“It’s really changed the way that I approach my day-to-day life and the way I approach the game, so I’ll never be able to say enough great things about him,” Marchand said. “He allowed me to be in this position to play alongside him for a long time and he’s an incredible person and friend, an incredible teammate, and we’ve been lucky to have him as part of this group for a long time.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.