Game 30: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After taking two of three against Cleveland, the Red Sox will continue their homestand with a four-game series against the Blue Jays.

In their dismal 2022 season, the Sox went 3-16 against the Blue Jays. This is the first meeting between the teams in 2023.

Toronto has the third best record in the American League at 18-10, but that is only good enough for third in the division as well, trailing the Rays and Orioles. Here are the standings.