Game 30: Blue Jays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After taking two of three against Cleveland, the Red Sox will continue their homestand with a four-game series against the Blue Jays.
In their dismal 2022 season, the Sox went 3-16 against the Blue Jays. This is the first meeting between the teams in 2023.
Toronto has the third best record in the American League at 18-10, but that is only good enough for third in the division as well, trailing the Rays and Orioles. Here are the standings.
The Blue Jays had won six in a row before Sunday’s 10-8 loss to the Mariners in 10 innings.
Lineups
BLUE JAYS (18-10): TBA
Pitching: RHP José Berríos (2-3, 4.71 ERA)
RED SOX (15-14): TBA
Pitching: RHP Corey Kluber (1-4, 6.75 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Blue Jays vs. Kluber: Bo Bichette 5-11, Cavan Biggio 2-4, Matt Chapman 5-5, Santiago Espinal 0-4, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 5-9, Danny Jansen 0-2, Kevin Kiermaier 3-11, Alejandro Kirk 2-5, Whit Merrifield 9-35, George Springer 8-21
Red Sox vs. Berríos: Christian Arroyo 1-6, Rafael Devers 4-23, Jarren Duran 1-2, Kiké Hernández 1-13, Reese McGuire 1-4, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Raimel Tapia 0-3, Justin Turner 0-2, Alex Verdugo 6-14, Connor Wong 1-3
Stat of the day: Alex Verdugo is batting .367 with runners in scoring position and has 11 RBI in his last 12 games.
Notes: Kluber has a 2-5 record and 5.07 ERA in 11 career starts against Toronto, and has lost his last five. In his most recent start, he allowed just one run on five hits in six innings on Tuesday at Baltimore. … The Sox are 5-0 when their starters go at least six innings. … Berríos did not allow more than two runs in any of his three starts against the Red Sox last season, going at least six innings in each. … The Red Sox scored 15 runs over the past two games after combining for 4 runs in the previous two. … Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman leads the AL in batting average (.384) and both leagues in extra-base hits at 20.
