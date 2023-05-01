Sean Murphy, Ronald Acuña Jr. power Braves past Mets in doubleheader opener

Kevin Pillar had a two-run shot and Spencer Strider (4-0) earned the win after allowing four runs in five innings.

Ronald Acuña Jr. launched a 448-foot home run for the Braves into the rarely reached third deck at Citi Field. Acuña scored three times and finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Sean Murphy hit a pair of three-run homers, powering the Atlanta Braves to a 9-8 victory over the Mets in the opener of a doubleheader Monday after the teams were rained out the previous two days in New York.

Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer for the Mets, trimming an early five-run deficit to 6-4. Brett Baty and pinch hitter Eduardo Escobar also went deep.

New York has dropped six of seven. The Braves have won eight of the past nine meetings between the NL East rivals dating to last year, including a pivotal three-game sweep in Atlanta near the end of last season that sent them to their fifth straight division title.

The game was a makeup of Sunday’s postponement. The clubs were also postponed by rain Saturday and are scheduled to make up that game Aug. 12 as part of a day-night doubleheader.

The six RBIs were a career high for Murphy, who homered in the first to stake the Braves to an early lead and then again in the seventh after the Mets had pulled within a run. The two-homer game was Murphy’s third as a big leaguer.

Pillar and Acuña went back-to-back in the second.

Strider struck out eight — snapping his team-record streak of nine straight starts with at least nine strikeouts. He fell two games short of the major league mark held by Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan.

Francisco Lindor had an RBI single for the Mets in the first and then scored their first run in the seventh, when Alonso dashed home on a throwing error by shortstop Vaughn Grissom.

Jesse Chavez got the final two outs of the inning with the potential go-ahead run at the plate.

Mets’ Carlos Carrasco nearing return

Carlos Carrasco could return to the Mets next week, potentially making whole a rotation that has been ravaged by injuries this season.

Carrasco, who has been sidelined since April 16 because of right elbow inflammation, began throwing last week. Manager Buck Showalter said the 36-year-old was “… kind of semi-penciled” in for the rotation cycle the Mets will begin Saturday.

Showalter said lefthander Joey Lucchesi will start Tuesday’s series opener against the Tigers in Detroit, after which co-aces Max Scherzer (suspension) and Justin Verlander (teres strain) are expected to return to the rotation for the final two games of the series.

Japanese rookie Kodai Senga, who last pitched on April 26, is scheduled to start Friday night at Citi Field against the Rockies. Showalter said the Mets hoped the early break would keep Senga — who pitched once a week in Japan — on a routine he’s accustomed to while also preparing him to potentially pitch every fifth or sixth day later in the season.

Senga is the only projected member of the Mets’ rotation to take every scheduled turn this season. Carrasco was 0-2 with an 8.56 ERA in three starts before going on the injured list. Scherzer, who was ejected from a start against the Dodgers on April 19 for using a foreign substance, is 2-1 with a 3.72 ERA in four starts.

Verlander has yet to make his Mets debut after getting injured in his final spring training start. He tossed 4⅔ scoreless innings in a rehab start Friday for Double A Binghamton.

Astros’ Jose Urquidy out with sore shoulder

Astros righthander Jose Urquidy was placed on the 15-day injured list with a sore right shoulder before the start of a series against the Giants. Urquidy left Sunday’s start in the sixth inning after feeling discomfort in the shoulder. Manager Dusty Baker said Urquidy was scheduled to a see a doctor later Monday. Urquidy is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA in six starts … The Giants placed shortstop Brandon Crawford and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski on the 10-day injured list. Crawford, who has a strained right calf, was injured in the fourth inning of San Francisco’s 16-11 loss to San Diego Saturday night in Mexico City. His stint on the IL is retroactive to Sunday. Yastrzemski, grandson of Hall of Famer and former Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski, strained his left hamstring in Sunday’s 6-4 loss to the Padres while diving to try and catch a ball in the eighth inning.