Thanks to Alex Verdugo’s late-game heroics, the Red Sox are suddenly relevant again

Channel-changers were rewarded when Verdugo lined a fastball into the home bullpen to give the Sox a 6-5 victory.

The Red Sox were trying to avoid their own indigestion, having kicked away a two-run lead late in the game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Alex Verdugo stepped to the plate in the ninth inning at Fenway Park on Monday night seven minutes after the Celtics suffered a brutal loss at the hands of the Joel Embiid-less Sixers across town at TD Garden.

That’s three victories in a row for the increasingly relevant Red Sox, now 16-14 and out of a last-place tie with the Yankees in the American League East.

The Sox have four walkoff victories this season, three on hits by Verdugo. It also was their 11th comeback victory of the season, the most in the majors.

Verdugo follows the flight of his walk-off homer Monday night, his third walk-off hit of the young season.

The rotation isn’t trustworthy and they could use a shortstop, but the Sox are showing the fight that didn’t exist last season. That may not be enough to compete for a playoff spot, but there’s no chance without it.

It’s a much different team this season, but many of the players in the clubhouse still remembered the Blue Jays winning 16 of 19 against the Sox last season, including the final nine in a row.

The Jays outscored the Sox by a whopping 70 runs. It was embarrassing.

“It feels good to win this one. Last year they had our number,” Verdugo said. “It’s one of those things, man, we want to play competitive games against these guys.

“Last year there were a lot of blowouts, a lot of uncompetitive games.”

Any sort of win against the Blue Jays would have been a nice one. But this particular one was notable in that the Sox led 5-3 through seven innings before two throwing errors by Kiké Hernández fueled a two-run eighth-inning rally by the Jays.

Verdugo led off the ninth against Jays closer Jordan Romano and decided to take the first pitch, which proved to be a very hittable fastball down the middle.

“I told myself, ‘You’ve got to take this pitch. You’ve got to just see it and get into the at-bat,’ ” he said.

Verdugo laid off a breaking ball then got another fastball in nearly the same spot as the first one and was sitting on it. Taking the first pitch allowed him to time up Romano.

On a warm summer night, the ball might have landed in the bleachers. But getting over the low wall fronting the bullpen was just fine. Verdugo raised his fist as he rounded the bases.

“He’s a very important piece of what we’re trying to accomplish this year,” manager Alex Cora said. “We can talk about challenging him and all that but in the end it’s what you do.”

Verdugo is hitting .311 with an .881 OPS and 18 RBIs while playing steady defense in right field. It’s still early, but that’s how you make the All-Star team.

“He’s a lot more mature,” said Justin Turner, who got to know Verdugo when they both played for the Dodgers from 2017-19. “He goes about his business better, studying pitchers, talking in hitters meetings.

“This game is more than showing up at 7 o’clock and playing. There’s a lot of preparation and work and consistency that goes into it. It’s not a game where you can go out and out-talent the game. There’s a lot more to it and he’s doing an outstanding job with the stuff off the field and that’s leading to the success on the field.”

Verdugo, who loves his designer labels, has taken to wearing a Gucci baseball cap with a red-and-black kingsnake on the front lately.

Maybe there’s something to that pricey cap. He and the Sox are showing some bite.

“Real happy right now,” Verdugo said. “But we have another one tomorrow.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.