Top-rated Reading girls’ lacrosse is flying high at 10-0

“They were the team that knocked us out of the playoffs last year, and I think that just made us want to win even more,” said senior captain Julia Barbato. “We just put everything we had into that game, and the turnout was awesome.”

This spring, the Rockets have flown to a 10-0 start. Perhaps the sweetest victory to date was on April 24, when Reading defeated Walpole, 16-9.

Last season, the Reading girls’ lacrosse team fell to eventual state runner-up Walpole in the Round of 16 in the state Division 1 playoffs. The Rockets were a young team, and despite the sting of the loss, players valued the lessons learned from facing one of the state’s top programs.

Reading has victories against five talented nonleague opponents, three of which — Acton-Boxborough, Billerica, and Walpole — beat Reading last season. Rachel Monroe, a 2005 Reading graduate in her 11th year as coach, understands the importance of the wins, but says her team chooses to focus on what is ahead.

“We frame it like ‘we’ve had success here, and now it’s onto the next opponent, the next focus, the next challenge,’ ” said Monroe. “They’re excited, but I think they have the long term in mind.”

Reading is first in the MIAA’s first Division 1 power rankings, the team’s best standing since the adoption of a statewide ranking format.

Leading the charge for Reading are Barbato and cocaptain Sam Maher. Barbato stars as an attacker, and has 40 points this season. Maher is a lockdown defender who quarterbacks the defense.

“They just have laser-beam focus,” said Monroe. “They don’t take any opponent lightly, and they’re like having another coach on the field.”

Contributions come from up and down the Reading lineup; six players have more than 14 goals.

“Everyone is a threat on the field, which gives us the depth that a successful team needs,” said Maher.

“There’s not one kid on the team who has 50 goals; they just share the ball well,” added Monroe. “Even though there’s a lot of talent on the team, there aren’t a lot of egos.”

Sam Maher (left) and Reading faced Nina Leveroni and Belmont in a recent game. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Standouts and milestones

• This is the youngest team coach Mike Tosone has had during his time at Walpole, with six freshmen, six sophomores, and six juniors.

Senior UMass commit Brigid Welch leads the Timberwolves in points (30 goals, 18 assists) through nine games, followed by sophomores Caitlyn Naughton (40 goals, 6 assists) and Sophia Fruci (22 goals, 3 assists), and freshman Ava MacLean (17 goals, 6 assists).

In a 15-14 victory over Duxbury Friday, the No. 13 Timberwolves (7-2) showed how far they’ve come and how far they might go. Naughton scored seven goals, Fruci added five, and freshman Grace Hagan scored the tying goal before Naughton provided the winner.

“We’re a very young team, but the young kids are very talented,” Tosone said. “The future is very bright. We just want to accelerate the future a little bit, and games like this help. They have to rise to the occasion, and they did.”

Naughton and her fellow underclassmen grew up watching Walpole shine in the postseason.

“We’re looking at what they did, and we’re trying to get there each day and each practice,” Naughton said.

• Plymouth North senior Annika Pyy, who will play at Assumption, reached 200 career goals last Monday against Hingham. Pyy, who broke the previous school record of 191, hit the mark without a freshman season and with a shortened sophomore season.

“One thing that makes Annika so special is that she wasn’t chasing 200,” coach Becca Brady said. “She was truly just playing the game she loves and happened upon it. She asked me not to tell her when she was close, so she could just focus on whatever task was at hand.”

• Natick goalie Hannah Lawrence, a Merrimack commit, reached the 500 career save mark in a 16-3 win over Milton Thursday.

• Duxbury senior Ellie Wall, a Drexel commit, hit 100 career goals during a 15-4 win over Plymouth North on Wednesday.

• Three Cohasset players recently hit milestones as well: senior Kira Fulton (200 points), junior Laney Larson (200 points), and senior Aizza Chase (200 saves).

Games to watch

• Wednesday: No. 3 Westwood at No. 9 Dover-Sherborn, 5:15 p.m. Westwood bounced back from two straight losses with two straight wins, including one over No. 6 Wellesley, but the Raiders will look for an upset win on their home turf.

• Friday, No. 14 Central Catholic at No. 17 North Andover, 6 p.m. North Andover hasn’t lost since Central Catholic edged out the Knights by one goal in the season opener. This matchup has all the makings of a revenge game.

• Saturday, No. 16 Norwell at No. 7 Newburyport, 5 p.m. The undefeated Clippers will host a hot Norwell team that has won six of its last seven.

• Monday, No. 4 Franklin at No. 11 Foxborough, 4 p.m. Franklin has won more than 100 straight league games. Underdog Foxborough will look to change that as the teams battle it out for the top spot in the Hockomock.

• Monday, No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham) at No. 6 Wellesley, 4 p.m. Undefeated NDA has won all but one of its games this season by double digits, but Wellesley’s stingy defense will look to break that pattern as the top team in Division 2 visits.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.