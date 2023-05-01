In very un-Bruin-like fashion, their undoing this time was largely the defense

Truth is, there remains a lot of great hockey to watch, at least for those who can bear turning on the TV and not being able to spot that familiar spoked-B across center ice.

Programming note: The playoffs will last another six weeks, though by and large, the hockey heart stops beating around here the moment the plug is pulled on the ice-making machinery at TD Garden.

Pain, we’ve learned around here, is temporary. Bruins fans, no strangers to misery the last half-century-plus, on Monday awoke in mourning one more time, blaming everyone, Zamboni driver included, for the Black-and-Gold’s Round 1 face-plant in the now-concluded playoffs.

But no matter the level of pain, anger, and frustration, Bruins fans will come back. They always do, some of them seemingly because they’re addicted to the hurt. Turn on sports radio right now. You’ll hear them, their wails and pledges to quit — ”That’s it! The Bruins are dead to me!” — truly only a pledge to stay connected.

The Bruins are out of business again, but the circumstances this time are both unique and different, a combination that will lead to more finger pointing than usual and a longer bounce-back for a fan base that grew drunk this season on winning, lots and lots of winning, and more point-gathering than any team in NHL history.

The thing is, that bender led a lot of fans, and a near-equal number of hot-take artists, to think those wins and points translated to certain playoff currency. This is where the 1971 Bruins, after asking you to hold their pitchers of beer, would like a word or two.

Yes, the Bruins of 2022-23 were unique, fun, and abundantly entertaining. Ditto for those charismatic, prolific, Bobby Orr-led 1970-71 Bruins, who checked into the postseason with their gifted hands outstretched in anticipation of collecting their second Stanley Cup in as many years. Until Ken Dryden told them where to stick their hands, their sticks, their egos, their entitlement.

So as painful as it was to see the Panthers kick the Bruins to the curb in Game 7 Sunday night, in the vapor trail of a truly remarkable season, it was not a reasonable facsimile to the two-hander buried into our consciousness 52 years earlier. Same color of textiles, perhaps, but a vastly different contextual hue.

What made this Cup riddance remarkably different was that the Bruins lost it around defense, for decades the franchise’s bread and butter.

In Games 5, 6, and 7, all losses, the Bruins couldn’t summon the defensive sense, talent, game plan, or temerity at critical times to keep the Panthers off the scoreboard. The Florida forecheck was sometimes too daunting. Other times, Bruins D-men simply were out there working on mysteries without any clues.

Much of that, without question, speaks to Jim Montgomery’s spotty coaching. Masterful, if not genius-like, in the regular season, he frequently looked clueless and unsteady amid the unraveling.

Montgomery’s patience, a virtue in the regular season, ultimately translated as inaction and failure to respond amid crisis. He typically ignored the use of timeouts, which he could have used as a means to recapture his charges’ focus (think: a bellowing Mike Milbury). When he made in-game personnel changes, the churning seemed to speak more to grasping for answers than fixing the problem. He became a mirror image of his back line.

Monty Magic turned into Monty Mediocrity, especially in curating and protecting the blue line.

As for individuals back there, rainmakers Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm — the latter on some Norris ballots this season — too often looked lost in their own end. Both have a particular set of offensive skills, albeit those were rarely displayed over the seven games. But their chief role is to close down lanes, deny space, rub out attackers, terminate scoring threats. Just not up to the task. Not close.

Connor Clifton, their best back-end thumper, was summoned back into the six-pack for Game 6, presumably to prevent some of the slippage. Cliffy became his own 200-foot minefield. An early turnover, leading directly to a Florida goal, would have been enough on some nights to earn him a seat at the end of the bench for the duration. But not in Game No. 88. Too early in the game and too late in the season for Montgomery to go with five blue liners.

Montgomery, continually deferring to goalie coach Bob Essensa, waited until Game 7 to swap out Linus Ullmark for Jeremy Swayman in net. Ullmark was the deserved first star in the Game 1 win, but his work grew dull and tired. He made a huge gaffe on Florida’s Game 5 OT winner, tossing the puck directly to Carter “He’s Everywhere” Verhaeghe behind the goal line. Verhaeghe tossed out front to Matt Tkachuk, and the Bruins were chasing their own 3-2 series lead, never really to catch up.

A coach’s choice of goaltending is almost always in debate at playoff time (unless, of course, you know, Dryden). But Ullmark’s laboring grew obvious, even in the Game 4 win, and Game 5 would have been the ideal spot for Swayman. Or Game 6. Be it solely on Montgomery, or by committee, someone had to make the call earlier.

After an extraordinary regular season, Ullmark rated “meh” in Games 5-6. Meh rarely cuts it in the NHL, and never at Cup time.

Offseason failures here during Bruce Cassidy’s coaching days routinely came down to lack of scoring. Failure to launch on offense played a key part in Cassidy getting canned.

Scoring was not an issue this time. For the series, the Bruins owned a 27-26 goal advantage and finished with a whopping 11 power-play goals, the largest bounty among the 16 playoff teams. In the three knockout punches, Games 5-6-7, they totaled 11 goals, seven on the PP, normally enough to win at least one game.

In fact, had they scored once more in either of the OTs, they would be in Round 2 against the Maple Leafs. Such are the narrow margins of the postseason.

Going into the season, written here many times in September and through the season, their greatest potential vulnerability was the age of their top two centers, thirtysomethings Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. The stated concern: Would the two star pivots have the requisite stamina to withstand an 82-game season and have enough left to help deliver 16 wins in the playoffs?

Hindered by injury, Krejci and Bergeron averaged 3.5 games, 2.5 points, and minus-4.5 across the seven games vs. the Panthers.

The front office performed admirably in adding three key components at the deadline: Tyler Bertuzzi and Garnet Hathaway up front and Dmitry Orlov on defense. All three became significant contributors down the stretch, and Bertuzzi tied Brad Marchand for the team lead in postseason offense (10 points apiece).

GM Don Sweeney and president Cam Neely, however, never addressed the potential void at center that proved to be harsh reality. The key deadline get would have been Ryan O’Reilly, the sturdy Blues pivot who ended up in Toronto, where he has rung up a line of 2-5—7 in support of top centers Auston Matthews and John Tavares.

Most every team with a 3-1 series lead should close the deal. The Bruins fell apart under the weight of their own advantage, playing and coaching their worst hockey of the season at the most critical time.

So while success may have many fathers and failure is an orphan, the Bruins’ collapse of ‘23 is best remembered as one of those staged team pictures, with players in clean uniforms, management and ownership in suits and ties, all eyes looking directly at the camera. They all owned part of this, though some with bigger shares than others.

Training camp opens in September, some 140 days from now, give or take a few barbecues. The roster will change. The pain will diminish. Hope will spring anew.

In a city with so many of us transfixed by an industry built around a six-ounce chunk of bouncing rubber, the Bruins base has a near-century of proven resilience, forever able and willing to bounce back. If only their favorite team was built with the same stuff.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.