Celebrity Series announces 23-24 season, first with new artistic director

The schedule includes the mix of classical music, jazz, Americana, and dance that Celebrity Series is known for, with performances staged in many venues in Boston and the surrounding towns, including the new Groton Hill Music Center.

Celebrity Series of Boston just announced its 2023-24 season lineup, its 85th since its founding and its first curated by artistic director Nicole Taney, who was appointed in May 2022.

Taney, who grew up in Connecticut, came to Celebrity Series after eight and a half years as director of artistic planning and operations at Spoleto Festival USA in South Carolina. During her time there, she and then-general director Nigel Redden approached singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens with the idea that led to Giddens’s opera with Michael Abels, “Omar,” which makes its New England debut with Boston Lyric Opera’s upcoming production, opening May 4.

“One of the things we always looked for at Spoleto was stories, and artists, that had something to say. That’s always in the back of my mind as I think about programming,” Taney said in a Zoom interview.

She was inspired to book artists including tenor Karim Sulayman and guitarist Sean Shibe, whose collaborative Debut Series program will incorporate music from the late Italian Renaissance, Britten’s “Songs from the Chinese,” and traditional Sephardic tunes (Nov. 14); and alto saxophonist and composer Lakecia Benjamin, who channeled her recovery from a broken jaw following a 2021 car accident into her January 2023 album “Phoenix.”

Another quality Taney looked for, she said, was “joy of performance,” which she found while watching the Isidore String Quartet play in a New York Hilton Hotel conference room during a performing arts conference earlier this year. The quartet, which formed in 2019 and won the 2022 Banff International String Quartet Competition, is scheduled to perform its program of music by Haydn, Beethoven, and American composer Billy Childs in Longy School of Music’s Pickman Hall (March 27) and at Groton Hill (March 28).

The season kicks off on Oct. 7 with the return of “Jazz Along the Charles,” a free outdoor event featuring 25 ensembles comprised of over 100 local musicians. The ensembles will be placed throughout a two-mile loop on the Charles River Esplanade, and listeners are free to linger or wander between ensembles as each plays the same Boston-inspired set list in their own style.

Classical attractions of the coming season include performances by pianists Isata Kanneh-Mason (Oct. 13-14), Daniil Trifonov (Nov. 15), Jeremy Denk (Dec. 9), Hélène Grimaud (Jan. 20-21), and Vikingur Ólafsson (Feb. 10); an immersive solo program by cellist Alisa Weilerstein co-commissioned by Celebrity Series (Nov. 5); song recitals by Renée Fleming (Nov. 12) and Anthony Roth Costanzo (Jan. 19); and chamber programs by the Takács Quartet (Feb. 16), genre-blending trio Time for Three (Feb. 24), and the duo of violinist Christian Tetzlaff and pianist Kirill Gerstein (April 7).

The Orchestre de Paris under the baton of Klaus Mäkëla (March 17) and the Bamberg Symphony conducted by Jakub Hrůša (April 24) are both slated for visits to Symphony Hall, and superstar cellist Yo-Yo Ma and his longtime recital partner, pianist Kathryn Stott, reunite for their first Symphony Hall performance as a duo since 2015 (April 9).

Next season’s jazz offerings include an 85th birthday celebration for saxophonist Charles Lloyd (Oct. 15), a centennial celebration for drummer Max Roach with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (Jan. 28), Cécile McLorin Salvant performing her new concept album “Mélusine” (Feb. 2), and an evening with Grammy-nominated composer Miho Hazama and her 13-piece jazz chamber orchestra, m_unit (March 16). Broadway fans won’t have to leave the state to catch performances by stage superstars Audra McDonald (Oct. 22), Alan Cumming (March 15), and Patti LuPone (April 2).

Visiting dance companies include Brazil’s Grupo Corpo (Oct. 28-29), Afro-Brazilian tap dance and live music outfit Music from the Sole (Jan. 12-13), Jerusalem-based contemporary company Vertigo (April 5-6), and regular visitors Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (May 2-5).

Five subscription series performances and approximately 10 Neighborhood Arts series performances will be available for on-demand viewing for a week following their digital premieres, which will take place two days after their respective live events. Details of the coming season of the free community-based Neighborhood Arts series will be announced in the summer.

Subscription tickets will be available starting May 15 for renewing subscribers and the following day for new subscribers. Single tickets for select performances will be available starting Aug. 22.

