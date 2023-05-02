ICA appoints Ruth Erickson as new chief curator

Erickson is a familiar face at the ICA. She started at the museum as an assistant curator in 2014, and has risen through the ranks. Last summer, she was appointed senior curator. She has organized major exhibitions such as last year’s “ To Begin Again: Artists and Childhood ,” and solo shows spotlighting María Berrío , Barbara Kruger, and Wangechi Mutu, among others. In 2021, she was awarded a Center for Curatorial Leadership fellowship.

The Institute of Contemporary Art has announced a changing of the guard. As of June 1, Ruth Erickson will take over from Eva Respini as chief curator and director of curatorial affairs.

Advertisement

“I am thrilled to expand my work at the ICA, a place I know well and love deeply,” she said in a statement.

Respini, who came to the museum in 2015, will announce her future plans in the coming weeks. In her time at the ICA, she has overseen an expansion in programming, opening the Watershed satellite space for immersive artworks in East Boston in 2018. She garnered international attention as curator and co-commissioner of the U.S. Pavilion’s Simone Leigh presentation for the 59th Venice Biennale in 2022 — a project now on view at the ICA in the artist’s first-ever survey show, organized by Respini.

The two curators have worked closely together on exhibitions such as “When Home Won’t Let You Stay: Migration through Contemporary Art” in 2019. Respini will be on hand as a guest curator for multidisciplinary artist Firelei Báez’s first museum survey show.

In a statement, ICA director Jill Medvedow said she is “positively elated” about Erickson’s appointment. She continued: “As an art historian and a humanist, Ruth will lead with a keen eye, open heart, and clear vision for justice and the ways in which art, artists, and museums can make meaning, build community, and inspire hope and change.”

Advertisement

The curator’s next show, “Guadalupe Maravilla: Mariposa Relámpago,” opens May 25 at the Watershed. Maravilla, a Salvadoran artist, uses found objects, natural materials, and more to fashion instruments and places of spiritual healing. The ICA has commissioned a major work from the artist — a vibrational healing instrument made from a school bus. The show focuses on themes of community and care.

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.