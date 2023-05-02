Small moments, spirited Keri Russell make ‘The Diplomat’ easy to negotiate

A lot of people are talking about the political thriller “The Diplomat,” which was renewed on Monday, only 11 days after its premiere. That’s partly because it’s on Netflix, which has many subscribers, most of whom let their subscriptions run on indefinitely. It’s partly because the show is largely a vehicle for Keri Russell, who deservedly has many fans, having shined in two earlier TV hits, “Felicity” and “The Americans.”

And it’s partly because the show manages to be simultaneously intelligent and entertaining. Created by Debora Cahn, who wrote for “The West Wing,” “The Diplomat” gives us characters who are forever embroiled in high-stakes international political situations that they discuss hurriedly, theorizing about possible outcomes, always a few steps ahead of most mere mortals. They know everything ever known about Iran, and Russia, and any country on the precipice of something all-important, and they are familiar with the patterns of the leaders of all those places. Yes, “The Diplomat” is a bit like “The West Wing,” with all its hard walking and brainy talking, even if it’s not quite as heroic. Russell is endlessly watchable as Kate Wyler, who is unexpectedly asked by the president (Michael McKean) to serve as the US ambassador to the UK. Kate doesn’t want the job, and she dislikes the glamour that comes with it (a photoshoot for Vogue?!). She’s an expletive-loving pantsuit person who wants to get to business and solve the latest crisis, not a person who enjoys doing photo ops at funerals and tea parties and such. Eventually, she learns she has been given this inappropriate job as a kind of test by the president, to see if she’d work as his vice president.