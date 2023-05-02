Tony nominees are announced, but ‘Beautiful Noise’ and ‘Pi’ miss out

“Life of Pi” also fell short in the competition for best play. About a teenager who has to share a lifeboat in the Pacific Ocean with a Royal Bengal tiger for 227 days, “Life of Pi” made its North American debut at Cambridge’s American Repertory Theater last December before heading to Broadway.

“A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” which premiered last summer at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre, was not nominated for best musical and its dynamic star, Will Swenson, did not earn a nod for best actor in a musical.

Two high-profile productions that made Boston a key early stop on their journeys to Broadway fared poorly when Tony Award nominees were announced Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Nominated for best play were Jordan Cooper’s “Ain’t No Mo,” Stephen Adly Guirgis’s “Between Riverside and Crazy,” Martyna Majok’s “Cost of Living,” James Ijames’s “Fat Ham,” and Tom Stoppard’s “Leopoldstadt.’’

The nominees for best musical were “& Juliet,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “New York, New York,” “Shucked,” and “Some Like It Hot.”

In the category of best lead actor in a play were Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins of “Topdog/Underdog”; Sean Hayes for “Good Night, Oscar”; Stephen McKindley Henderson for “Between Riverside and Crazy"; and Wendell Pierce for “Death of a Salesman.”

For best actress in a play, nods went to Jessica Chastain for “A Doll’s House”; Jodie Comer for “Prima Facie”; Jessica Hecht for “Summer, 1976″; and Audra McDonald for “Ohio State Murders."

For best lead actor in a musical, nods went to Christian Borle and J. Harrison Ghee for “Some Like It Hot"; Josh Groban for “Sweeney Todd”; Brian D’Arcy James for “Into the Woods"; Ben Platt for “Parade"; and Colton Ryan for “New York, New York."

The nominees for best lead actress in a musical were Annaleigh Ashford for “Into the Woods”; Victoria Clark for “Kimberly Akimbo”; Micaela Diamond for “Parade”; Sara Bareilles for “Into the Woods”; and Lorna Courtney for “& Juliet.”

Advertisement

The nominations were announced by Lea Michele, star of the current Broadway production of “Funny Girl,” and Myles Frost, winner of a Tony Award last year for his performance as Michael Jackson in “MJ.”

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will be presented on June 11 at 8 p.m. at the United Palace in the Washington Heights section of New York. The Tonys will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+, and will be hosted for the second year in a row by Ariana DeBose.

This year’s Tony Award ceremony honors musicals and plays that opened on Broadway between April 29, 2022, and April 27, 2023.

The Tonys are presented by The Broadway League, which represents Broadway producers and theater owners, and the American Theatre Wing, a nonprofit organization that founded the awards.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.