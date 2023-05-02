Another big project planned for South Boston warehouse district

Toronto-based Oxford and Boston’s Pappas — together, “OxP” — have proposed the multibuilding project on 8 acres along West First and E streets and along Pappas Way. That 8-acre piece represents just a portion of the overall 42-acre business and industrial park the firms control and operate. The firms partnered in 2019 to pursue development on the property, much of which has been in Pappas’ hands since 1965.

Real estate firms Oxford Properties Group and Pappas Enterprises Inc. are jointly planning a seven-building, 1.7 million-square-foot development on a swath of industrial property along the Reserved Channel between the Seaport and South Boston — and yet more development could be coming from the partnership.

There are nine existing buildings on the property, along with parking lots and a pedestrian pathway along Pappas Way and the Reserved Channel.

“We propose to redevelop the Project with a shared community vision for creating an inclusive and vibrant development that connects to the neighborhood in thoughtful ways and invests in creating spaces where new and current neighbors and businesses can thrive together,” Oxford’s Mark McGowan and Timothy Pappas wrote in an April 28 letter of intent to the Boston Planning and Development Agency. The pair also raise the prospect of “future proposed development” on the remaining 34 acres in the Pappas Way industrial park, which “would be reviewed through future regulatory filings.”

The Oxford and Pappas project is about a half-mile from the former Edison Power Plant at 776 Summer St., where Hilco Redevelopment Partners and Redgate Capital Partners have been approved to develop up to 1.73 million square feet across multiple buildings.

It’s not clear what Oxford and Pappas have planned for their Reserved Channel development. In their joint BPDA filing, McGowan and Pappas wrote they planned for “a variety of commercial and employment-based opportunities, with a portion of residential housing that responds to the needs of the neighborhood,” with potential ground-floor retail including a grocery store, fitness uses, and locally owned restaurants. The buildings’ height and size would be “calibrated to respect the existing structures along First Street and the residential section of South Boston,” the letter of intent states.

The project would be completed in phases, allowing it to “evolve over time in response to community interests and market conditions,” the letter of intent reads. It’s a long-term vision: some of the buildings on the site have leases that don’t expire for 15 years. The project team expects to file more documentation on the proposal “in the coming months.”

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.