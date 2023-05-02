An elegy for Bed Bath & Beyond

Merchandise was sparse, customers, too. And the place was a mess. On the floor, right when you walked in, by way of greeting, or perhaps warning, lay two cigarette butts. The towels, once famously displayed in a tour-de-force of orderliness, lay crumpled everywhere. Over in bedding, a box of Swiss Miss Keurig cups had washed up next to a 400-thread count twin sheet set. An open can of zero-sugar ginger ale stood abandoned nearby.

A week had passed since Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy protection — a surprisingly emotional week, but we’ll get to that in a moment — and on a cold, wet Sunday, the mood in the Somerville store was grim, the energy level, hung over.

Somewhere in the vastness a baby wailed, and who could blame it?

“It’s not exactly a morgue,” said Andrew Rosenstock, a therapeutic and structural bodyworker, who came hoping for a better price on a bread knife. “But everyone is like a zombie. No one is looking at each other. "

Seeing the store in its fallen condition made me feel awkward, almost guilty — like I’d run into a former colleague who had always been well-groomed but who had let himself go. I should have averted my gaze to be polite.

If this is truly the end after more than 50 years — if no last-minute buyer swoops in — it seems likely that dishevelment is not how the store will be remembered.

Before End Times, you could almost always get what you came for — a pretty soap dispenser for the guest bath, a beach chair, a mattress pad — and also something you didn’t understand you needed until it called to you. A plastic “butter boy” butter-stick holder (ideal for mess-free corn-buttering), say, or a 50-piece, glow-in-the-dark marble run.

Tributes have been pouring in since the news broke. Who knew the country would turn nostalgic over this. The stores are enormous, impersonal, strip mall denizens. The chain never pretended to be anything more than a business, and yet it managed to feel like something close to family for some customers.

It was where you chose stuff for your wedding registry, bought a diaper genie, took your younger cousin shopping for her first set of plates.

The store has the power to make Carolyn Spicer, president of McDermott Ventures, almost melancholy. “I still get jealous seeing other girls go with their mums to get their comforter for their college dorm,” she said. “They have their whole lives ahead of them.”

In Framingham, even a few years after her local Bed Bath & Beyond closed, Jessica Robinson still drives around with a plastic bag of the store’s famous, enormous, and ubiquitous 20-percent-off blue and white coupons.

They’re from her grandmother, who died in 2018, and who had taken pride in harvesting them from the lobby of her Back Bay condo.

“They’re an indirect tangible reminder of her — one of those little things that can mean more than the big things,” Robinson, an editor and writer, said.

On Facebook, the morning after Bed Bath & Beyond’s announcement, Connie Schultz, a USA Today columnist, and the wife of Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, recalled how important the store had been to her after her first husband served her with divorce papers.

“Soon, my young daughter and I would have to leave our home,” she wrote in a post that got 8,500 likes. “Before we did, I bought two boxes of everyday china at Bed, Bath and Beyond and set them in the dining room. . . . This was a symbolic purchase, meant to signal that we would be okay.”

Her story has prompted more than 350 comments so far. Many are intense. “I loved that store and bought my first set of ‘grown up’ curtains there with my older sister, whom we lost to suicide in 2008,” one person wrote.

It would be misleading to say everyone loved Bed Bath & Beyond, or could even tolerate it. Some found the store soul-crushing in a way that big box stores can be, and more than one person recalled abandoning her cart mid-shop as mental exhaustion set in. Others thought it was more expensive than it pretended to be, especially if you forgot your coupons at home.

Katherine Ingraham, a local designer and vintage and antique decorative arts seller, called the store “useful,” but couldn’t stand what she perceived as off-gassing from all the plastic. “I felt my endocrine system disrupting the second I walked in the door.”

Some Donald Trump supporters are not only not sad about the looming closures, they’re gloating. They see the company’s troubles as payback for two years ago, when the company stopped selling MyPillow products after its founder, Trump backer Mike Lindell, expressed support for efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Bed Bath & Beyond has said in a statement that it discontinued the sales of a “number of underperforming items and brands,” but some MAGA Republicans see the bankruptcy filing as a victory for their “Go Woke Go Broke” rallying cry.

Some pundits have attributed Bed Bath & Beyond’s demise to the power of online shopping, but many others have said that the chain struck its own fatal blow. “For nearly a decade, the retailer’s leadership teams made decisions that pushed the company, little by little, toward the brink of financial collapse,” Bloomberg reported.

Among the mistakes were the store’s lack of speed in embracing the Internet; a costly stock buyback program that sent an unsettling message to suppliers; and a move to stock shelves with private-label products that were of poor quality, according to a January CBS MoneyWatch report.

On Sunday, as I left the store, I wanted to check on the cigarette butts, figuring they’d probably been cleaned up by an employee. I didn’t see them immediately and I felt almost relieved — the store hadn’t completely lost its dignity. But then I spotted them slightly further inside, probably kicked along by the few customers who had wandered in, and, out of respect, I looked away.

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.