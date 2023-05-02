Healey administration aims to ‘go big’ on offshore wind, seeking to generate 25 percent of state’s electricity

Energy officials in Governor Maura Healey’s administration have been urged by industry leaders to essentially “go big” with this round of solicitation. That’s in part because states such as New York and New Jersey have surpassed Massachusetts with much larger offshore wind solicitations, even though Massachusetts was the first state to line up contracts for a major offshore wind farm.

The state Department of Energy Resources released a request for proposals on Tuesday that invites bids to provide up to 3,600 megawatts of offshore wind power to the state’s three investor-owned electric utilities. That equals more than 25 percent of the state’s annual electricity demand.

The Healey administration has launched the state’s fourth round of bidding for offshore wind contracts, and it’s the biggest one yet.

“If we’re going to attract developers, it’s got to be clear that there’s this long sightline of projects,” said Jim Smith, a lobbyist who represents Avangrid who said he was pleased to see such a large goal this time around.

The Healey administration is also reacting to issues that arose after the third round of bidding, in which Avangrid won the rights to 1,200 megawatts for its Commonwealth Wind project. In that round, the investment team behind Mayflower Wind, now known as SouthCoast Wind, won contracts for 400 megawatts for its Massachusetts wind farm on top of 800 megawatts Mayflower won in round two. Avangrid has made a big deal about how those contracts are no longer viable at their original prices because of cost spikes caused in part by the Ukraine war and unexpected interest rate hikes.

While Avangrid’s third-round contracts remain the matter of a legal dispute, the Connecticut-based company has said it plans to rebid its Commonwealth Wind project in round four, presumably for a higher price. State officials clearly left room in this round of bidding for Avangrid to do so, though a bidder’s track record will be a factor in deciding who wins.

In an apparent effort to avoid future headaches like that one, the new rules allow bidders to take an “indexed” approach to their pricing, offering prices that can fluctuate based on inflation and other macroeconomic factors.

The majority of the scoring — 70 percent — will be based on prices that the bidders offer.

State officials are asking for bids that can range from 400 megawatts to 2,400 megawatts. That means they will likely end up picking more than one winner in this round.

There are five potential bidding teams that could compete in this round, based on the holders of offshore lease rights in waters south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket where these wind farms would be built. All five have ties to European energy companies. They are: Avangrid, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Equinor, the SouthCoast Wind partnership, and a partnership of Ørsted and Eversource. (However, Eversource has been trying to sell its stake in the offshore wind business.)

Construction has only begun on one of the projects from the three previous rounds: Vineyard Wind, which would generate about 800 megawatts, or enough power for more than 400,000 homes. The hope is to start generating power with that project by this time next year.,

“We are still digging into all the details of the RFP, but we are thrilled to see the Commonwealth continuing to push forward on offshore wind,” said Susannah Hatch, director of clean energy policy at the Environmental League of Massachusetts. “Offshore wind is a critical climate solution for Massachusetts and New England as a whole and will be the linchpin of our region’s decarbonization efforts.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.