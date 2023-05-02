‘Move to Cape Cod’ bumper sticker stirs controversy in Nantucket over affordable housing

With affordable housing already one of the most contentious issues in the state, particularly on the Cape and Islands, the sentiment struck a nerve on Nantucket, which has seen its housing crisis deepen as the cost of real estate on the island has surged since the beginning of the pandemic.

“If you want affordable housing, move to Cape Cod where you belong,” the sticker read.

The bumper sticker, with its cutting message about affordable housing, was addressed anonymously to the Nantucket Select Board last week. It didn’t take long for its inflammatory sentiment to ignite outrage on the island.

Longtime residents have been priced out. The scarcity of housing has left schools and businesses struggling to hire workers or keep the ones they have.

The Nantucket Current first reported on the bumper sticker and ensuing debate.

“It really infuriates me,” Jason Bridges, chair of the select board, said of the bumper sticker and its mean-spirited message during the meeting last Wednesday.

In a meeting video, he poses a series of questions to the sparse crowd underscoring what some struggling Nantucket residents are facing.

“Do you like going to Stop & Shop and buying food?” Bridges asked. “Do you like going to the post office and having somebody wait on you so you can mail something? Do you like someone taking your blood at the hospital when you need to get bloodwork if you have a medical issue? Do you like someone filling your propane tank in the winter? Well, we need housing for people to do these things.”

Bridges held up the bumper sticker for the audience to see. Reading the message aloud, he said that even if the message to “move to Cape Cod” was intended to be funny, it didn’t come off that way. Rather, he said, it signaled that the community is not a welcoming one.

“I don’t think it’s funny,” Bridges said. “It is insensitive at best. I just don’t understand why you would think that when there are third-generation Nantucketers that are in affordable housing here and have a family and are secure and safe. So this kind of stuff — I’ll stay professional about it — but it really infuriates me.”

“Of course it was anonymous,” he added. “No one’s going to say who did it.”

Other select board members expressed similar concerns.

Member Brooke Mohr said she was “angry, but mostly sad.”

“That attitude expressed in the bumper sticker makes me mostly sad that there are still people in our community who feel as though some people in our community should somehow be voted off the island,” she said. “They are part of us.”

Of the 25 cities and towns in the state that saw the biggest percentage jump in median prices over the past five years, 15 are on Cape Cod and the Islands, the Globe reported. On Nantucket, the median price was already high at over $1.3 million in 2017. That number soared even higher in 2022 — to $2.5 million, or a 92 percent jump.

Nantucket faces a “pervasive housing crisis” that continues to worsen, according to Housing Nantucket.

Homeownership is prohibitive for “90 percent of year-round residents, and reasonably priced rentals have become nearly extinct,” according to the organization. “Nantucket’s expensive homes, limited range of housing, small employment base, and abundance of protected land help to explain its extremes: affluence on one hand, and seasonal workers with very low paying jobs on the other hand.”

Island voters will consider a permanent $6.5 million annual tax override for affordable housing projects this weekend, the Nantucket Current reported. Over the past five years, residents have voted to allocate more than $67 million in taxpayer funds for such initiatives, according to the newspaper.

