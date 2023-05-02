Uber’s revenue up 29% as US ride-hailing business improves

Uber said it remained on track to generate a quarterly profit from the strength of its business operations sometime this year — a milestone on the road to overall profitability.

The company said it had $8.8 billion in revenue, roughly in line with investors’ expectations. Uber had $31.4 billion in gross bookings — the amount of money paid by customers — a 19 percent jump from a year ago.

Uber said Tuesday that its revenue grew 29 percent in its most recent quarter as the company benefited from a series of investments in new services, as well as the continued return of drivers to its ride-hailing business.

“With our global scale and deeper local density, we are increasingly separating from smaller regional competitors both on driver preference and on the breadth of mobility products we offer consumers,” Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s chief executive, said in a statement.

Shares of Uber stock jumped more than 7 percent in early trading as the company reported other figures that beat investor expectations.

Uber’s strong financial results come after encouraging performances from tech companies like Microsoft, Google’s parent company, and Meta.

Uber has continued to recover from a slide during the pandemic, when it laid off thousands of employees. The company has since avoided the mass layoffs that have taken place at other tech companies, although it said Tuesday that its overall head count was down after cuts at Drizly, an alcohol delivery platform owned by Uber, and in its freight business.

Uber said its US and Canadian ride-hailing businesses, which had been slow to recover from the pandemic, were now growing faster, with trips in those regions up 40 percent from a year ago. The company said lower fares had helped with growth. Uber invested heavily in financial incentives to get drivers back on its platform. Now drivers’ earnings are also increasing, the company said.

Uber’s main competitor, Lyft, did not invest as heavily in getting drivers back to its platform after pandemic lockdowns. With fewer drivers on the road, its prices have gone up.

Uber also has more products than Lyft, including partnerships with taxis and a shared-ride business. Bookings from products beyond its flagship UberX ride business grew more than 100 percent from a year earlier, the company said.

The company said it was confident about its rivalry with Lyft.

“They’re looking to price competitively with us, and we think that sets up a competitive environment where we’re competing on brand,” Khosrowshahi said on a call with investors.

Uber’s delivery business grew far more slowly than ride hailing but still managed 8 percent growth in bookings from a year ago. Its freight business shrank 23 percent, which the company attributed to the challenging economy.

Overall, Uber lost $157 million, cushioned by gains in its investments in other companies.

Lyft, which has undergone layoffs and leadership changes, will report its financial results Thursday. The company just cut 26 percent of employees and named a new chief executive.