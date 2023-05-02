Yawu Miller, longtime journalist who covered Boston’s Black communities, is leaving the Bay State Banner

Miller, 56, said he was stepping down from his post as managing editor because he felt it was time for a change.

Yawu Miller, a longtime journalist at the Bay State Banner who has covered the Boston’s Black communities for years with insight and aplomb, is leaving the weekly newspaper, he announced in a recent column.

“I think 10 years in one job is long enough,” he said.

Miller’s departure comes months after a change in ownership at the Banner, a Black-owned weekly newspaper which covers the city’s Black communities and was founded by Miller’s uncle in 1965. On Feb. 28, founder Melvin B. Miller sold the newspaper to a group headed by veteran WBZ-TV news journalist Ron Mitchell and television and film producer Andre Stark, the paper reported.

Mitchell said Kenneth Cooper will be taking on the role of interim managing editor of the Banner, and Miller will be missed.

“Yawu Miller’s influence on delivering important news on issues ranging from affordable housing to voter rights cannot be overstated,” Mitchell said in a statement. “His dedication to the paper and the community is deeply appreciated and will be sorely missed.”

Following his April 27 announcement, Miller’s was praised for his journalism from community leaders and politicians, including some who he covered over the years.

State Rep. Christopher J. Worrell said Miller brought “an important and underreported perspective to Boston print media throughout his tenure at the Banner.”

“He fearlessly covered the stories that are significant to the lives of Black and brown Bostonians and created a model for our Black and brown young people who also have something to say,” Worrell said.

In his column, Miller recounted his time at the Banner, from sweeping the office and cleaning toilets for a dollar a day and selling papers at the old Dudley Station for 15 cents, to his most recent role on the Banner’s masthead.

He wrote his first articles for the Banner in the 1980s, and after graduating from Dartmouth College in 1990, he worked on the business side of the paper. He went back to reporting and became managing editor in 1996. He later spent seven years working in the nonprofit sector and state government, occasionally writing freelance articles for the Banner, before returning to the paper full-time in 2013.

“I’ve learned that I love documenting [Boston’s] events and talking with the people who have shaped this city,” he wrote. “I’ve left the Banner before, and I know it will continue to thrive in my absence.”

The Banner’s mission, Miller said in a recent phone interview, is straightforward. In a city that has a lengthy history of racism and segregation, the paper is meant “to cover news that is of interest and important to Boston’s Black community.”

“We always try do so from the perspective of people who live in the community and represent the community,” said Miller, who grew up in Roxbury in the area between Malcolm X Park and Franklin Park, and still calls the neighborhood home.

In his farewell column, Miller reflected on his long career at the paper, where he covered a wide range of issues, from opioid use to the charter school movement to Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

He recalled doing a story on racial profiling by the police, for which he drove through suburban Brookline in the late 1990s to determine how long it would take for police to pull over a Black motorist.

“We lasted 20 minutes before three cruisers boxed us in on Beacon Street,” he wrote.

Miller also recalled some of the sweeping changes he’d witnessed over the years in Boston, as development and gentrification changed the face of his hometown. Corner stores turned into boutiques, apartments to condos to multi-million dollar townhouses, and Boston’s Seaport went from an industrial expanse to a gleaming new neighborhood for the nouveau riche.

The paper also provided him with a front row seat to the city’s shifting politics, as a political scene once dominated by Irish American male power brokers has become much more diverse in recent years, with candidates of color breaking glass ceilings in various elected offices.

For Miller, the Banner “provided me a remarkable vantage point on the growth and evolution of the city I have called home for my almost entire life.”

The Rev. Eugene Rivers called Miller “an exceptionally talented journalist.” And while Rivers did not always agree with the Banner, he said he appreciated the paper’s commitment “to ensuring that the Black community always had a sophisticated voice and perspective in Yawu Miller.”

“He has served this city and his community admirably and for this he must be saluted,” he said.

Joyce Ferriabough Bolling, a Boston political consultant, hailed Miller as one of the best policy-focused writers working in Boston.

“He dug deep when he wrote,” she said. “He was able to take the issue and break it down to where it was understandable.”

With new ownership, Ferriabough Bolling said she knew change was going to come to the paper, but added “I do hate to see Yawu leave the Banner.”

State Rep. Russell E. Holmes, who described Miller as a cordial gentleman who continues to be a voice for Boston’s Black community, says he hopes Miller continues to write.

“Every time he’s written about me, whether it’s good or bad, he’s been fair,” Holmes said.

He added: “It’s a big loss for the Banner, I hope it’s a gain for someone else.”

Miller did not specify what he will do next but said that he would “remain active in journalism.”

“Experience has shown me it’s the only profession I’m fit to work in,” Miller wrote. “I’ll soon announce my next assignment.”

Globe correspondent Nick Stoico contributed to this report.





