Beer garden and performance venue to open Thursday on Boston Common

Emerson College and Trillium Brewing Co. are behind the new 420-seat beer garden with a stage for live performance at the corner of Boylston and Tremont streets, just outside the Boylston MBTA Green Line station. The city awarded the rights earlier this year, part of a broader effort to revive and revamp America’s oldest park. Taqueria El Barrio will also sell food and beverages at the location, according to the release.

A new seasonal beer garden and performance space is set to open this week on Boston Common, offering music, food, and drinks from May 4 through Nov. 1, according to an announcement from Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department.

Advertisement

“This new performance venue and beer garden on Boston Common will activate the historic park, and our downtown, with performances that represent all of our residents of Boston and a new, beautiful outdoor gathering space for all,” Wu said in the statement.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The mayor will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. The venue is close to “The Embrace,” the bronze sculpture honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

The 5,000 square-foot performance space, known as the Emerson College UnCommon Stage, will feature daily entertainment and programming with local musicians, radio broadcasts, book readings, comedy shows, and more. The stage was designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects.

“UnCommon Stage and the Trillium Garden on the Common are perfect spots to grab a bite or spend time with friends and family,” said Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods in the statement. The space “creates a new revenue stream that will help support our recreational programs for youth and adults citywide.”

The Trillium Garden on the Common will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The partnership between the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and Emerson College stemmed from the recently released Boston Common Master Plan, which called for introducing new activities to reimagine underused spaces in the park.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.