Biscotti from ‘The Great British Baking Show’ judge Paul Hollywood is the quintessential recipe

The truth is, I bake in spurts. I get a bee in my bonnet about wanting a particular cookie, and I bake it till I get it right. During the lockdown, with time on my hands, this became a ritual. Two of my favorites are crispy, chewy oatmeal-raisin cookies , made with top-quality oatmeal, which give the little rounds loads of flavor. Another time I took my mother’s sugar cookie recipe , and instead of rolling out the dough, I shaped them into balls, and flattened them with a glass dipped into sugar. They looked very even and professional, the kind you find in cellophane bags along the register lines at cafes. Isolated in a friend’s house in Vermont when the lockdown was put into effect, we made a sugar cookie video .

You would think, if you follow me on social media and see all the cookies I post, that my kitchen hosts a parade of crunchy little rounds and the counters hold a row of cookie jars filled with enough to eat to your heart’s delight.

Right now, I’m making almond biscotti — over and over. With all due respect to American classics such as gingersnaps, chocolate chip, and the sugar cookies of my girlhood, when it’s spring and strawberries come into the markets, when I know I can get more berries, then peaches, plums, and all the other stone fruits, I want to set a bowl of biscotti on the table. I like their unmistakable dry crunch. And biscotti should be very crunchy. They’re known to be dippers, something you eat after dunking in coffee.

I have half a dozen recipes for almond biscotti that I’ve used over the years, but I never rush to make them. Though I like the results, the dough isn’t easy to work with. The basic method is that first you bake the dough in log shapes, cool them slightly, cut slices, and bake again (the Italian word means “bread baked twice”). Nothing too complicated about this two-step process.

But the recipes I use all produce a very sticky dough. Real biscotti are not made with any added fat. There’s enough fat and liquid in eggs alone to turn flour and almonds into a dough. A sticky dough means you’re awkwardly spooning it onto the baking sheets into logs, then smoothing them to make them neater. After baking, when you cut the logs, they can be so crisp that shards of almonds and cookie crumbs scatter all over your counter and floor.

I decided to try the Almond and Orange Biscotti from “Bake: My Best Ever Recipes for the Classics,” by Paul Hollywood (2022). He’s the intimidating judge from “The Great British Baking Show” who seems to know every confection in the world, what it should and shouldn’t look and taste like.

Hollywood is professionally trained, of course, and worked in prestigious hotels in the United Kingdom. He’s written many books, starred in his own TV shows, and according to his website, he trains at the corporate level and works with the Flour Advisory Bureau of the UK.

In short, you want to think that everything he makes is exemplary. I didn’t work my way through “Bake” because many recipes are too fussy for me: a berry cheesecake with a graham cracker base, two fillings, and a jellied topping; the popular French macarons; olive bread sticks; chocolate doughnuts. If I want confections like these, I count on bakeries to make them.

But biscotti? Take his recipe, which makes such a pliable dough that you can roll it easily under your palms into logs, and when you’ve worked through to the end of the instructions, you’ll produce a perfect version of the Italian cookies.

In Hollywood’s recipe, you first toast almonds, let them cool, and chop them. Add them to a bowl of sugar (he uses superfine, but granulated works well), orange rind, flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir in eggs and orange extract until the mixture forms a dough. You’ll think it won’t come together, but it does, so be patient, and do not add more liquid. His proportions are just right.

Shape the logs on a floured board, flatten them slightly, and send them into the oven. When they’re pale golden, let them cool for a few minutes, then use a serrated knife to cut them on a diagonal. Toast them cut sides down until you get that unmistakable crunch.

These biscotti aren’t fancy. In fact, they’re rather plain looking, but distinctive, with a warm, nutty flavor and citrus aroma.

I wish I could fill a cookie jar with biscotti, set it where I can see it and pass by it all day. But I’d dig into that jar till there was nothing left. So I serve the crunchy pieces, which everyone loves, and store the rest in tins in the freezer. A very unremarkable ending to my baking spree.

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.