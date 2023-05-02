Not your average hot dogs, these franks are made from salmon

The first bite of a Secret Island hot dog has the seasoning and texture you expect from a frank, but this hot dog is made of salmon.

Seafood brand Secret Island sells salmon that has been sustainably harvested from aquaculture farms in Chilean Patagonia’s cool, pristine waters. Within hours of harvesting, the fish are flash-frozen. The company recently introduced new products that are useful for those who want to scale back on meat consumption, including the salmon hot dogs. With grilling season soon upon us, these would be a surprising and delicious addition to a cookout. They’re also an excellent canvas for the same condiments you might pile on beefy dogs. Another new item is Coho Salmon Bacon, crafted with the center-cut belly and lightly cured and smoked. Pan-searing the strips fills the kitchen with familiar bacon smells. Also, they crisp up nicely for breakfast foods, a BLT, or a Cobb salad.