Sage advice about the restaurant business from new Bar Enza executive chef Tony Susi

Now, he replaces Mark Ladner at Bar Enza at the Charles Hotel. Ladner’s move to Harvard Square seemed surprising: A Manhattan creature despite growing up in Belmont, Ladner earned a Michelin star at Mario Batali’s Del Posto. As executive chef, Susi plans for an unfussy restaurant with some Sage specialties.

Tony Susi, 52, lives in the North End and spent a lot of his career working there. As a teenager, he pitched in at his dad’s neighborhood butcher shop, Abruzzese, and bussed tables at Davide and Felicia’s. His first real job was as a cook at Olives in Charlestown, working with Todd English during his early dalliances with fame.

What inspired your love of cooking?

This industry kind of chose me instead of me choosing it. I grew up in the North End with part-time jobs, either at my dad’s butcher shop or bussing tables at restaurants. When I was in high school, I was bussing tables at Felicia’s. I always liked the action. I always liked the energy.

My first serious cooking job was at the Marriott, down on the waterfront, and it just grew from there.

I think people are always fascinated by this: What was the North End like back in the day? How has it changed?

In the late ‘70s and 1980s, back when I was a kid, it was a bigger mix. It wasn’t all restaurants — it was probably about seven or eight restaurants. There were also about eight or nine bakeries and about 10 butcher shops. … It was a very strong family, residential area back then. Every block had its own crew of kids. But times change. Demographics change. I think the North End has still got a lot of character and definitely that strong Italian presence. But now it’s mostly restaurant-driven.

What are your favorite places to eat there?

There are a couple of places I like to go, but I’d rather not say publicly. If I mention one, then the other one … There’s definitely a handful of places I like to go to in my neighborhood.

Fair enough. What drew you back?

Family, mostly. Convenience. All that stuff.

How did you break into the restaurant world?

I was at Olives in Charlestown. I always had a drive. The entrepreneur in me wanted my own place. My dad has had his own business, so it was like: This is the path to take. When I did Sage on Prince Street, I was lucky enough to get an SBA loan with the help of my family, and I knew how to operate. But running a business and running a restaurant is also pretty different. There are a lot more responsibilities and things that go on behind the scenes that you need to take care of. I learned that hard and fast, you know? I was never one for reading a book or a manual. I’m more like: ‘Alright, let’s do this and get my hands dirty.’

You didn’t go to culinary school, did you?

I did not. I was looking at going to the [Culinary Institute of America] and was pretty close to going, but I don’t know. I don’t regret not going … I’m not knocking it. This is definitely a profession that you don’t need a culinary degree now. I think a marketing or a business degree will help you out in the restaurant industry more than a culinary degree.

What did you learn from Todd English?

He was fantastic to work for. You know, he was super creative. He pushes you to a higher level. It was a very fast-paced kitchen. No challenge was big enough, whether you had a last-minute VIP party coming in, or you had these new products that just came in for the season, it was like: ‘We’re doing this today. We’re doing this now. It’s not for tomorrow.’ It was definitely like being like on a sports team.

Why did you move Sage from the North End to the South End?

I wanted to grow my space and, on Prince Street, the lease was coming up. It was a small space. I saw an opportunity in the South End, and I thought it would translate from one neighborhood to the other. There were miscalculations along the way. That didn’t work out the way I wanted to, but the little place was great. We had a fantastic eight- or nine-year run. I had to sell it off; the numbers weren’t working. It was as simple as that. And, instead of going deeper into a financial hole, you have to make these difficult, practical, cold business decisions. It was just time to move on. As much as I love this business, it can be a very unforgiving one.

Fast-forward to Capo.

That was probably one of my bigger challenges. It was a beast of a restaurant — over 400 seating capacity. They wanted to have a scratch kitchen doing quality Italian food. … What I was most proud of is that I was doing consistent, quality food at scale. On a typical Saturday between brunch and dinner, we would have 600 people go through the doors.

Why go to Bar Enza? Did they find you, or did you find them? People had been so excited about Mark Ladner coming to Boston.

Pat Lyons made me an offer that I couldn’t say no to. Part of the challenge was giving [the restaurant] a stronger identity. … We don’t want to give the impression of a stuffy formal restaurant. I want to strip some of that experience away and make the overall experience in the dining room a bit more casual, a bit more lively.

I put together a menu that I’m confident people will like, but at the same time, as the weeks and months go on, I’ll listen to that feedback and give them what they like. You have to play to your audience. That creative side of me will always be there, but you have to find that balancing act of being unique, being creative, but also keeping the lights on.

So, what’s on the menu?

One of my old dishes from Sage is on the menu, baked fazzoletti, ground veal, spinach, fontina, a little bechamel and basil butter. We have spring pea agnolotti on the menu; we have squid ink campanelle with calabrese peppers and crab. Our house focaccia came out really well; we worked on five different versions of it. It’s a tomato focaccia alongside a whipped ricotta seasoned with some fennel pollen and black lava salt.

Well, that sounds pretty creative.

It’s a balancing act. When you look at the Boston dining scene over the years, there’s been some really creative chefs out there. Either the restaurant wasn’t in the right area for the type of food or the right neighborhood, or there was a bit of a disconnect. When I was on Prince Street in the North End, I had 28 seats. It wasn’t hard to fill that. I got away with a lot more compared to a 100-seat restaurant. It was a different time. It was 1999. The audience in Boston was different.

What was different back then?

Growing up in Boston … I thought Boston was a cooler city back then than it is now, even though now it’s grown in a lot of ways. It feels a bit more homogenized now than compared to 15, 20 years ago. But time moves on and you have to adapt with that. The talent pool was different. Now, the talent pool has thinned out and good staff is really hard to come by. As an operator and chef, I have to adjust internally in the kitchen to produce great food with less labor and less talent.

What’s one thing you hate about the Boston food scene? Hate is a strong word, but: What really bothers you?

I’m not knocking Boston restaurant operators at all, but I think Boston is about a couple of years behind other cities like New York and Chicago and LA — the types of restaurants that we have, the skill level, the talent pool in this city compared to others. Ruth Reichl once wrote: “A city gets a restaurant it deserves.” If the audience is really responding to what local neighborhood restaurants are doing and support that, then it’s all going to grow from there. But if they don’t want it and they don’t get it, someone else is going to get their business.

What would you say to people considering a career in the restaurant business? I’m sure you know the stories.

I read the same articles about the abuse, and the mental health, and all that. I get it. I’ve seen it, and I’ve lived it. There are a lot of really, really good restaurant operators and owners. A lot of them made the adjustment on how to treat your staff, manage them, have the work life balance. If anyone is getting into this restaurant business, I think it’s just like any real profession you’re going to pursue, be it sports, medicine, be it law, or whatever. At some point, you will be immersed. You have to give 150 percent of yourself.

Like I say to my staff, every now and then: I’m not expecting you to commit your life to this place. But when you’re here, I need you to be here, and not being on your phones or doing other things that don’t pertain to here. Be in the moment. Support your staff, support your teammates, take care of your guests, and everything’s going to be great.

Where do you eat when you’re not working?

I’m in the North End, so if I don’t feel like driving anywhere, I’ll go to Downtown Crossing. I’ll go have a drink over at Curley’s or the Wig Shop right next door. Right around the corner from them is Ruka. I think that’s a really underrated restaurant. The food is always really good. It’s a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian food. It’s one of my favorite stops, especially in the Downtown Crossing area.

Which operators do you admire?

Colin Lynch [Bar Mezzana] and Will Gilson [Puritan & Company]. They’re the younger generation after me, a good 10 to 12 years younger than me. I think what they’ve done in the last few years, they’ve grown small restaurant groups. The way they run them, and the products they put out, they’re doing a great job. They’re going to be around for a long time. The Coje Group — Ruka, Yvonne’s, Mariel — are owners I also really admire. Their spaces have a great design and give you an overall great experience.

What restaurant do you really miss?

Mine! I mean, certainly Olives, because everything I learned out of that place. It was a pretty unique place and time in the city. Eastern Standard, but that’s coming back around in a new location, so we’ll need to see what that’s going to be like.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.