A whiskey from Liev Schreiber that tastes good and does good

Sláinte Irish Whiskey, a new Irish whiskey recently launched and now available in Massachusetts. Sláinte/Yellow Images

Before caramel, apricot, and peppery flavors meet your palate, you notice the lovely aromas of apple, vanilla, and warm spice of the new Irish whiskey Sláinte. Produced at the Great Northern Distillery in Louth, the label recently became available in Massachusetts. Sweet, smooth, and easy to drink, the golden spirit is triple-distilled and aged for over three years, first in American oak bourbon barrels and then finished in sherry casks. Sláinte (pronounced Slahn-cha), which translates to “good health” in Gaelic, or “cheers,” also comes with celebrity — and a mission. Liev Schreiber (”Ray Donovan,” “Spotlight,” etc.) founded the brand with drinks industry veteran Richard Davies. With every bottle sold, the company donates one dollar to BlueCheckUkraine’s humanitarian efforts. The charity raises money to fund NGOs and other initiatives to help the country. Schreiber, whose grandfather was Ukrainian, co-founded the charity. The Emerald Isle whiskey has already won a dozen awards and can be swapped in for other liquors in classic cocktails, such as an Old Fashioned or a Negroni, or a cooling Irish lemonade. Or, you might want to just sip the mellow spirit with a large ice cube on its own (about $38 for 750 ml.). Available at Kappy’s Fine Wine & Spirits, selected locations; Yankee Spirits locations; Blanchard’s Jamaica Plain, 741 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, 617-522-9300; Liquor Junction, 14 McGrath Highway, Somerville, 617- 440-1727; Upper Falls Liquor, 150 Needham St., Newton, 617-969-9200; and others, or go to shopslaintewhiskey.com.