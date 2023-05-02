Treat mom to maple-glazed muffins and a Spanish egg tortilla on Mother’s Day

In the kitchen, timing is everything. To make the most of Mother’s Day, follow this menu for a perfectly timed, impressive brunch that will wake her up to the aroma of maple-glazed whole-wheat muffins. The batter includes yogurt for extra moisture, which gives a bit of wiggle room for inexperienced bakers. While those bake, our frittata-like Spanish egg tortilla with potato, eggplant, and onion comes together in just half an hour, and it will taste just as good at room temperature as it does warm. Finally, we round out the meal with a refreshing salad of celery and greens dressed with a lemony vinaigrette.

These two-grain, maple-sweetened breakfast treats were inspired by muffins baked by Briana Holt at Tandem Coffee + Bakery, in Portland, Maine. The smoky, caramel notes of pure maple syrup accentuate the nuttiness of whole-wheat flour, and a modest amount of cornmeal in the batter adds pleasing texture. Be sure to use fine cornmeal, not the coarse, stone-ground kind, so the granules hydrate and soften properly. Avoid Greek yogurt, as its moisture content is too low to properly hydrate the cornmeal and whole-wheat flour. And for the richest maple flavor, use the darkest syrup you can find.

These muffins like to stick to the pan, so be sure to generously coat both the cups and the flat surface of the muffin pan and dust the cups with flour, even if your pan is nonstick. An easier alternative is to use baking spray such as Baker’s Joy or Pam for baking; these formulations include flour for simple, one-step pan prep.

Make the glaze just before you’re ready to top the muffins so it won’t begin to dry and harden. And, be sure to wait until the muffins are cooled to room temperature or their warmth will make it difficult for the glaze to cling.

For the muffins

¼ cup (32 grams) all-purpose flour, plus more for the pan

1¾ cups (251 grams) whole-wheat flour

½ cup (72 grams) fine yellow cornmeal

2 large eggs, plus 2 large egg yolks

1½ cups (342 grams) plain whole-milk yogurt

¼ cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

½ cup (107 grams) white sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon table salt

8 tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter, melted and cooled

For the glaze

2 cups (248 grams) powdered sugar

½ cup maple syrup, room temperature

4 tablespoons (½ stick) salted butter, melted and cooled

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon table salt

Heat the oven to 375 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Generously mist a standard 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray, dust with all-purpose flour, and tap out the excess. In a small bowl, whisk together the whole-wheat flour and cornmeal. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs and yolks. Add the yogurt, maple syrup, vanilla, and lemon zest; whisk until thoroughly combined. Add the whole-wheat flour-cornmeal mixture (reserve the bowl), then stir with a silicone spatula until evenly moistened; let stand for 15 minutes to hydrate.

Meanwhile, in the now-empty small bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, white sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. After the whole-wheat flour mixture has hydrated for 15 minutes, add the sugar mixture and stir with the spatula until just incorporated, then add the melted butter and fold until homogeneous. Cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

Scoop the batter (it will have become lighter and fluffier) into the cups of the prepared muffin pan, dividing it evenly; the cups will be full. Bake until light golden brown and a toothpick inserted at the centers comes out with a few crumbs attached, 15 to 17 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes, then remove the muffins from the pan (if needed, rap it against the counter to loosen the muffins), setting them right side up directly on the rack. Cool completely.

To make the glaze, in a medium bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, maple syrup, melted butter, lemon juice, and salt. Set the wire rack with the muffins in a rimmed baking sheet. One at a time, hold the base of a muffin and dip the top into the glaze to fully and evenly coat. Turn the muffin upright while allowing excess glaze to drip back into the bowl, then set right side up on the rack. Let the glaze dry for about 30 minutes before serving.

Potato and Eggplant Tortilla Española Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Potato and Eggplant Tortilla Española

Makes 4 servings

In Spain, a tortilla is a thick, hearty, frittata-like omelet, usually made with potatoes and onion. We make it even more substantial with the addition of eggplant and garlic. Chinese and Japanese eggplants — the varieties called for in this recipe — have thinner skins and fewer seeds than large globe eggplants. If you can’t find either, you can substitute Italian or globe, but remove the peel before cubing.

When choosing a skillet, nonstick is essential for the tortilla to slide easily out of the pan. Also, the skillet must be oven-safe, as the tortilla finishes cooking in a 350-degree oven.

Alioli, Spain’s answer to the garlicky condiment known as aioli, is a great accompaniment to any Spanish tortilla; recipe follows.

8 large eggs

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

½ cup roughly chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes

8 ounces Chinese or Japanese eggplant, cut into ¾-inch cubes

2 medium garlic cloves, thinly sliced

Heat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the middle position. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Stir in the parsley.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, warm the oil until shimmering. Stir in the onion, potatoes, eggplant, garlic, and ½ teaspoon salt. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are browned and tender, about 10 minutes.

Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables and cook, stirring constantly with a silicone spatula, until almost set, about 2 minutes. Using the spatula, tuck in the eggs around the perimeter to form a neat circle. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake until set, 5 to 10 minutes.

Remove from the oven, run the spatula around the edge and under the tortilla to loosen, then carefully slide it onto a cutting board. Serve warm or at room temperature.

For the alioli

2 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

2 tablespoons lemon juice or sherry vinegar

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

In a small bowl, mix the garlic and lemon juice, then let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk in the mayonnaise, oil, and ¼ teaspoon salt, then set aside until ready to serve.

Celery and Greens Salad With Lemony Vinaigrette (Amanida D’api)

Makes 4 servings

This refreshing salad with plenty of texture was inspired by a recipe in Catalan Food by Daniel Olivella. We soften and flavor the celery with a brief soak in a lemony vinaigrette, then toss it with parsley, frisée, and toasted walnuts, which add richness and a little umami. The salad is also great with grilled meats and seafood, hearty braises, or even a platter of cured meats and cheeses.

Zest and juice of 1 lemon or 1 lime

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

10 medium celery stalks, peeled and thinly sliced on the diagonal (about 4 cups)

2 cups lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, torn if large

1 medium head frisée or chicory or escarole, cored and torn into bite-size pieces (about 4 cups)

½ cup walnuts or hazelnuts, toasted and finely chopped

In a large bowl, whisk together the zest, juice, and oil, then season with salt and pepper. Add the celery and toss, then let stand for 10 minutes. Add the parsley, frisée, and nuts, then toss again. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

