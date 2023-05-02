Polling booths open in primary contest to find the next state representatives for two Boston-area seats

The primary contest will presumably seal the victor in both races, neither of which features any Republicans on the ballot.

Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for a special state primary election following the resignation of Boston-area state representatives for the 9th and 10th Suffolk Districts.

In the 9th Suffolk District, the result appears already decided with consultant and community advocate John Moran as the lone candidate actively campaigning and the contest’s presumptive winner. The South End Democrat became the last remaining candidate after his primary opponent, Amparo “Chary” Ortiz, suspended her campaign “to attend to personal and family matters,” she wrote in a statement.

Moran, who also has Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s endorsement, would succeed Santiago, who stepped down in March after Governor Maura Healey named him the next secretary of Veteran’s Services.

In the 10th Suffolk District, which stretches Jamaica Plain to West Roxbury across parts of Brookline, three Democrats are on the ballot: Bill MacGregor of West Roxbury, former chief of staff for former Boston city councilor Matt O’ Malley; Robert Patrick Orthman of Roslindale, deputy general counsel for the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care; and Celia Segel of Jamaica Plain, associate director for Massachusetts Health Policy Commission.

The victor will succeed Coppinger, who stepped down in February to pursue a career with the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council.

According to city’s Election Department, polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Only 39 of Boston’s 252 precincts will be able to vote in the primaries.

After polls close, ballots will be returned to the Election Department from each precinct and the department will upload an unofficial count of ballots.

Material from State House News Service was used in this report.

