Cambridge Matignon School to close in June after 75 years, officials say

“We have been able to enjoy 75 years of incredible achievements during our illustrious history,” wrote Marc-Anthony Hourihan, president of the school’s board of trustees. “Our school has developed a reputation for academic excellence, athletic dominance, world-class teaching and an outstanding alumni network that has gone on to tremendous heights in their professional careers.”

Officials at Cambridge Matignon School announced the news in a letter to the school community that was released on Tuesday.

A co-ed Catholic high school in Cambridge will close in June after three quarters of a century, school officials said Tuesday.

The school has continued to offer an international student program, a pipeline to elite colleges and universities, and standout faculty, he wrote. But “we unfortunately are not immune from the financial challenges that go with continuing this expectation of greatness.”

School officials have “exhausted all options” to keep the school running but haven’t been able to secure the necessary funds, he wrote.

“That, combined with the challenge of ongoing demographic shifts among middle and high-school-aged children, has resulted in insurmountable financial pressures that forced us to make this decision,” Hourihan wrote.

News of the school’s impending closure follows similar announcements from Catholic schools in Newton and Fall River in March.

The decision to close was not easy and “our school leadership group is committed to supporting our community members through this trying time,” Hourihan wrote.

“We will always honor the celebrated history of this great institution and we will work to ensure the transition process is treated with the most respect and support possible for everyone affected by this decision,” Hourihan wrote.

On Monday, the school tweeted photos from a student production of the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

“Great performances this past weekend from our students in the Matignon Drama Company’s production of, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown!” the school posted on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone in the Matignon community who came out to see the shows!”

For decades beginning in the 1970s, the school’s storied boys’ hockey program was one of the state’s true powerhouses under legendary coach Marty Pierce, catapulting the likes of Shawn McEachern, Steve Leach, and Niko Dimitrakos into the NHL

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

