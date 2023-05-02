The connection between International Workers Day and N.H. Senate Bill 132

For Maria Perez it was in 1986, when she was 16, fleeing the violence in her home country of El Salvador.

Luz Bay came to the US 36 years ago from the Philippines to further her education.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Claudia Decker’s family immigrated here from Colombia when she was 2. Now she’s been in New Hampshire for 22 years and teaches Spanish to high school students in Nashua.

Advertisement

They are just a few of the many immigrants who have made New Hampshire their home.

On Monday night, all three women were among about 40 people gathered at the State House to rally for immigrant and worker rights for International Workers’ Day — the most important holiday most people haven’t heard of, as one attendee put it.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“The fight for immigrant rights and workers rights is one and the same,” Bay told the crowd. She’s a freshman Democratic lawmaker in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, representing her town of Dover. “As we celebrate the International Workers Day, let us remember the sacrifices made by immigrant workers who have contributed greatly to the economy of this state and this country.”

Bay said that studying in the US worked in her favor, but experiences from outside the classroom were darker: being followed at department stores, a postal worker challenging her about how she wanted to send her mail, condescending remarks at a friend’s birthday party.

“I believe that all of these negative interactions were actually brought about by assumptions made about me,” she said. “I believe it’s because of the color of my skin or the accent or a combination of both.”

Advertisement

She urged people to work toward a more welcoming community “where everyone is treated with respect and dignity.”

Bay was one of a few speakers who condemned Senate Bill 132, which would ban communities from enacting so-called sanctuary city policies. SB 132 would effectively require local police to do immigration enforcement, Gilles Bissonnette of the ACLU of New Hampshire told the crowd. (The ACLU opposes the bill.)

Proponents of the bill believe it would help prevent illegal immigration, which they link to crime and drug trafficking. But Perez, another Democratic lawmaker, said these bills are harmful to immigrants in the state.

“Why are we using our time at the State House, using negative language, using abusive language against people who are essential workers?” she said.

“We’re not here to take away anybody’s job,” she said, referring to a common assumption about immigrants and pointing out that the state is struggling with workforce shortage issues.

The House Municipal and County Government Committee is set to vote on SB 132 on May 10. It passed the Senate on a party line vote.

The Big Picture

Germano Martins, a director at The State Employees' Association of New Hampshire Inc., left, and J. Douglas Robertson, right, fist bump after Germano's speech during a rally to celebrate International Workers Day out front of the State House, May 1, 2023. Cheryl Senter/Cheryl Senter for the Boston Globe

Got a picture to share? We may feature it in this space! Email it to us at NHNews@globe.com or post it on Instagram and tag us: @Globe_NH.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.