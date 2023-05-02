Corrections officer charged with felony assault of detainee at New Hampshire jail

02NHjailassault - Todd Gordon, 51, of Dracut, Massachusetts, was arrested May 2, 2023, on felony charges of assault, witness tampering, and criminal threatening for an incident that reportedly involved a detainee on Jan. 31, 2023. (Handout/Manchester Police Department)

A former corrections officer is facing felony charges after he was accused of assaulting a detainee earlier this year at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections, often called Valley Street jail, in Manchester, N.H.

Todd Gordon, who had been a lieutenant at the time of the incident, was arrested Tuesday by the Manchester Police Department. He faces two felony counts of second-degree assault, one felony count of witness tampering, and one charge of criminal threatening, police said.

The assault allegedly occurred Jan. 31, as a detainee was preparing for transport to the New Hampshire State Prison, police said. They didn’t disclose details about the nature or motivation of Gordon’s alleged crimes.

The Hillsborough County Department of Corrections previously announced that it had received word on Jan. 31 from “an outside law enforcement agency” that a prior resident had accused a jail staffer of potentially criminal misconduct. An administrative investigation was launched immediately, the department said.

Nearly a week later, on Feb. 6, the department referred the matter to the Manchester Police Department for a criminal investigation, according to police.

Superintendent Joseph Costanzo confirmed Tuesday that Gordon is no longer an employee of Hillsborough County. He declined to comment further.

Gordon, 51, of Dracut, Massachusetts, turned himself in Tuesday on a warrant. He was released on bail and is scheduled for arraignment May 26, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether Gordon has an attorney. Efforts to reach him for comment were not successful.





