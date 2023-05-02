Eastham college student killed in Myrtle Beach hit-and-run

A police officer found Yelle beside the Highway 17 bypass around 7:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that Yelle was hit by a car as he tried to walk across the road around 1:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson Yelle, 21, a junior at Elon University, where he played for a club baseball team, was found unresponsive along a highway in Myrtle Beach highway early Sunday morning, officials said.

A college student from Eastham was killed in a hit-and-run crash during a baseball trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., officials said.

Myrtle Beach resident Jason Todd Sauro, 45, was arrested Sunday and charged with a hit and run resulting in a death, police said. His bail was set at $50,000, according to local media reports.

Scott Yelle, the student’s father, declined to comment on Tuesday. In an interview with Elon’s student newspaper, he said his son “loved life, was always up for an adventure.”

“People would find it easy to make a friendship with him,” he said.

The junior was studying business analytics and statistics, according to his LinkedIn page.

On Monday, hundreds of students and faculty gathered in Yelle’s memory at the college’s multi-faith center, joined by his parents, Scott and Andrea Yelle, according to school officials. Elon is a private college about a four-hour drive from Myrtle Beach.

“He was known for always wanting to be around other people and welcoming new friends to his growing group of connections,” school officials wrote in a statement. “He loved to play poker, meet new people, belt out the occasional song, and most of all, spend time with his friends.”

The club baseball team posted a tribute to Yelle on Instagram, calling the fatal crash a “senseless tragedy.”

Yelle formerly played with the Cape Riptide Travel Team, according to the Cape Cod Baseball Club, whose members recalled him as a “highly intelligent, athletically gifted performer,” with a keen sense for the team’s strengths and direction.

Scott Yelle told the student newspaper that his son loved his teammates, calling them “his guys,” and that his death was “not their fault.”

“It’s a tough world,” Scott Yelle said. “We have got to look out for each other and take care of each other. I think he would want that.”

