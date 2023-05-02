Four students at Dorchester school sent to hospital after ingesting ‘unknown substance’

The four students were transported by Boston EMS, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, spokesman for the Boston Police Department.

It was the second time in the span of six weeks that Henderson students had to be sent to the hospital after consuming a questionable substance.

Four students at the Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in Dorchester were sent to the hospital after they ingested an “unknown substance” Tuesday morning, Boston police said.

No further information was available, he said.

Back in March several students at the school were hospitalized after they consumed what appeared to be cannabis-infused edibles, officials said.

Advertisement

Three students had to be hospitalized as a result of the March incident, according to WCVB-TV.

Following that March 21 incident, a Boston Public Schools spokesperson released a statement saying that the district was “deeply concerned” about what had happened.

“We are encouraging parents, guardians, and caregivers to take an active role by talking to their students to ensure they are aware of the risks associated with consuming these products and that they understand the potential consequences, including the potential for serious health issues, and remind their students not to take food or snacks from friends inside or outside of school that could potentially contain unknown substances,” the statement said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.