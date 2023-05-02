Heavy rain, melting snow washes out part of Mount Washington Auto Road

Portions of Mount Washington Auto Road in New Hampshire were washed out Monday morning due to flash runoff caused by heavy rain and melting snow near the summit, according to the Mount Washington Auto Road.

The road was damaged around 1.6 miles below the summit, near the “6 mile Park,” due to snow from the past week melting, as well as 3 inches of rain the summit received Monday, said Meghan Moody Schwartz, a spokesperson for the Mount Washington Auto Road.

“We typically allow the water that naturally comes from the top of the mountain to slide under the road,” Schwartz said. “But with the extreme amount of water, it did run over.”