Man struck and killed by commuter rail train in Swampscott

A man was fatally struck by an MBTA commuter rail train in Swampscott on Tuesday, officials said.

Around 10 a.m., the man was walking in the right of way of the Rockport/Gloucester Line near the 200 block of Essex Street in Swampscott, Transit Police said in a statement.

The man’s death is under investigation by the MBTA Transit Police and the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Foul play is not suspected, officials said.