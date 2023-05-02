Middleton police warn residents after finding three raw meatballs ground with glass

Middleton police are warning residents with pets after three raw meatballs, ground with glass, were found scattered across a residential area.
“Please be mindful walking your dogs in the area,” police said Sunday on Facebook.
A resident reported a chunk of the “suspicious” meat April 21, according to Detective Adam Maccini. Officers located three total balls of hamburger meat in the area of Campbell and Kenney Roads, he said.
“We cut them open and found glass inside,” Maccini said. “The only indication why someone did this was that they intended to hurt an animal.”
No injuries have been reported, according to Maccini. There is no person of interest in the case so far, he said.
Advertisement
“It’s still under investigation,” Maccini said.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.