Parents file lawsuit alleging civil rights violations after children were taken from Waltham home without warrant

“The government cannot show up under the cover of night and take your children without a warrant or a reasonable belief a child is in imminent danger,” said Joshua Thompson, an attorney with the firm representing Sabey and Perkins, in a statement. “Parents should be able to sleep without wondering if the government is going to take their kids in violation of constitutional guarantees.”

Parents Josh Sabey and Sarah Perkins, who now live in Idaho, allege police and DCF did not have a warrant when they snatched the kids from their house.

A couple whose children were taken from their Massachusetts home by police in the middle of the night last year filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against four Waltham police officers, four employees of the state’s Department of Children and Families, and the city of Waltham for violating the family’s civil rights.

Advertisement

Last July, then-Waltham resident Perkins brought the couple’s three-month-old son to the emergency room for a fever, according to the complaint. While the baby was there, hospital staff discovered an older, healed fracture on one of his ribs, and notified DCF, the complaint said. Unknown to the family, DCF opened a child abuse investigation.

Around 1 a.m. on July 16, DCF workers and Waltham police appeared at the family’s front step without a warrant, and threatened to break down the door if they didn’t turn over the baby and his three-year-old brother.

The two children were taken to a foster home, and were not returned to the full custody of their parents until four months later, when Sabey and Perkins were ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing, the complaint said.

The seizure of the children, which was first reported by the Washington Post in December, sparked public outrage. Neither Sabey nor Perkins have ever been charged with any civil or criminal offense related to their parenting, according to the lawsuit. The state’s legal aid agency and public defender’s office, The Committee for Public Counsel Services, is among those pushing for more oversight; meanwhile, some legislators hope to change state law so that social workers can only take temporary custody of children without a court order in cases where there’s no time to go before a judge.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.