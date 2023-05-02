Prosecutors say forensic evidence bolsters murder charge against Karen Read in death of Boston police officer

“To call this data unreliable is an understatement,” wrote Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Adam C. Lally, in a 34-page memorandum, posted to Boston 25′s website, opposing a defense motion to examine the cell phone of a witness in the case. Read’s attorneys had filed that motion April 12.

Prosecutors in the case against Karen A. Read , charged with murder for allegedly striking her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John J. O’Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him for dead in Canton during a blizzard last year, on Monday sharply disputed defense claims that cell phone data will clear their client of wrongdoing.

Advertisement

“The [defense] motion merely assumes, through no evidentiary support, that ... a wide-ranging conspiracy exists” to frame Read, Lally wrote, and that evidence of such a plot will be “found within this phone and call detail records.”

But the motion from Read’s counsel, Lally continued, is “scant in any evidence” to bolster that assertion.

Read is charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while driving impaired, and leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death.

A request for comment was sent Tuesday morning to Read’s lawyers, who are scheduled to argue their motion for the phone data during a hearing Wednesday in Norfolk Superior Court.

Read discovered O’Keefe’s unconscious body in a snowbank amid whiteout conditions and freezing temperatures outside a Canton home at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2022. O’Keefe was later pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.

Read had dropped O’Keefe, a 16-year-veteran of the Boston force, off to join an after-party at the home of another Boston police officer, Brian Albert, at 34 Fairview Road in Canton shortly after midnight on Jan. 29, court records show.

The group had been out drinking earlier that night, Lally wrote in Monday’s filing, and evidence including video footage showed Read consumed several drinks and likely had a blood alcohol level between 0.13 and 0.29, well above the 0.08 legal limit, when she allegedly struck O’Keefe.

Advertisement

According to prosecutors, Read made a three-point turn to reverse direction outside the Canton residence, rammed into O’Keefe, and drove away.

But the defense has argued, in prior court proceedings and legal filings, that the evidence suggests O’Keefe was beaten to death inside the Fairview Road home during the after-party, and that the assailants covered up the crime and framed Read.

At 2:27 a.m., after-party guest Jennifer McCabe, sister-in-law to Albert, searched on her phone: “Ho[w] long to die in cold,” said the defense motion seeking Albert’s phone data.

“There is simply no innocent explanation for McCabe’s search at that time,” Read’s defense team said in a statement. “This evidence unequivocally exonerates Karen, because it establishes that individuals who were in the house at 34 Fairview that night were aware that John was dying in the snow before Karen even knew he was missing.”

That characterization was disputed by Lally.

He wrote in Monday’s filing that when Read, McCabe, and another woman discovered O’Keefe’s body around 6 a.m., Read “yelled at Ms. McCabe twice to Google, ‘How long do you have to be left outside to die from hypothermia?’, or something to that effect.”

And the 2:27 a.m. time stamp for that Google search is not accurate, Lally wrote.

He said the search record was taken from a file known as a Write Ahead Log, or WAL, which a separate database creates to “temporarily store” phone data before it’s “written into” the phone’s database.

Advertisement

“An iPhone user would not be able to access this WAL file through the phone to purposely delete entries placed there, as [defense] counsel purports Ms. McCabe did here,” Lally wrote.

The prosecutor also cited forensic evidence and witness interviews allegedly pointing to Read’s guilt.

O’Keefe’s body, Lally wrote, was found in the snow next to “a broken cocktail style glass” and multiple drops of blood.

A forensic specialist who later examined Read’s SUV found “a dent with chipped paint in the trunk door, a broken tail light, and scratches on the bumper,” as well as “human hair” on the “rear passenger side quarter panel,” of the vehicle, plus “apparent glass” on the rear bumper.

In addition, Lally wrote, O’Keefe’s medical records “belie” the defense assertion that O’Keefe was “beaten severely” by party guests and left for dead.

In grand jury testimony, Lally said, a medical examiner “described Mr. O’Keefe’s right arm injuries as scratches caused by a blunt object. The doctor noted that they appeared in a linear pattern. The doctor detailed that she observed no signs of an altercation or fight from her examination of Mr. O’Keefe.”

Lally also referenced “strains” that he said were evident in the relationship between O’Keefe and Read, based on voicemails and text messages between the pair on Jan. 28 and early Jan. 29, 2022, before O’Keefe was killed.

Advertisement

That phone evidence, Lally wrote, revealed O’Keefe’s “desire to end their relationship” as well as Read’s description of their relationship as “toxic.”

“The troopers recovered several voicemails from the victim’s phone from the defendant; following the time period they were in front of the residence at 34 Fairview, in which the defendant screamed to the victim that she hated him,” Lally wrote.

Read is currently free on $100,000 bail. Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence with parole eligibility after at least 15 years behind bars.

A trial date hasn’t been set.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.