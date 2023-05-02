Providence is suing your kids’ favorite social media companies

Among the defendants listed in the city’s suit are Meta Platforms, which runs Instagram and Facebook; Snap, which runs Snapchat; Alphabet Inc., which runs YouTube and Google; and TikTok.

The city of Providence has filed a federal lawsuit against some of the largest social media companies in the world, arguing that they are “ruthlessly seeking to maximize profits at any cost and with callous disregard for the harm that their platforms cause to minors’ mental and behavioral health.”

The two-count lawsuit accuses the companies of negligence and being a public nuisance. The city is seeking a jury trial. It does not state how much money it wants from the companies, only that it exceeds $75,000.

Advertisement

”Local communities and public schools are on the front lines of the unfair fight between large corporate defendants preying on America’s youth and communities attempting to address the ongoing youth mental health crisis,” the city’s lawsuit states.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Mayor Brett Smiley’s administration has hired two heavyweight attorneys to represent the city in the lawsuit: former Rhode Island attorneys general Patrick Lynch and Jeffrey Pine (no word yet on whether current Attorney General Peter Neronha intends to live-tweet the trial).

Providence isn’t the first city to sue these companies, arguing that they’ve had a negative impact on the mental health of young people, and it probably won’t be the last.

Dozens of other municipalities and school districts have filed similar suits, including the Seattle School District, San Mateo County Board of Education, Pittsburgh schools, and Salt Lake City School District in Utah. In Rhode Island, the Narragansett School System has also sued the same companies.

Some of these lawsuits could end up as part of a class-action suit or multi-state/municipality settlement.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.