Red Line passenger: ‘Just the thought that it could literally come crashing down is not reassuring.’

Monday’s incident took place a short distance from where a ceiling panel weighing more than 20 pounds crashed to the ground on March 1, narrowly missing a patron . About 100 ceiling panels were removed during inspections and MBTA crews inspected ceilings at several other stations on the Red Line corridor.

“It’s just been getting worse and worse,” Brod said Tuesday while waiting for a train at Harvard station, a day after a woman was struck by falling equipment on the platform during the afternoon commute. “There needs to be some significant changes. It’s hurting Cambridge and it’s hurting Boston.”

CAMBRIDGE — When Adam Brod moved to Cambridge 20 years ago, the Red Line was a selling point. Now, it’s a liability.

A woman was standing near a column on the platform around 4:30 p.m. Monday when a supporting brace for a utility box hit her, officials said. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the fire department.

On Tuesday, an MBTA spokesman said the utility box fell because of “corrosion on the support straps” that secured it to the column. Phillip Eng, who took over as the MBTA’s general manager last month, has ordered an inspection of the support straps at all Red Line stations, the only subway line with that specific configuration, according to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo.

“At this point, it was an isolated case,” Pesaturo said by e-mail.

The MBTA is also inspecting the Orange, Blue and Green lines although they do not use similar equipment, Pesaturo said.

“The inspections are complete on both the Red and Orange Lines and ongoing for the Blue and Green Lines,” he said. “All inspections will be completed today.”

Eng has “reached out to the customer” who was injured, Pesaturo said.

The two infrastructure failures, coupled with longstanding complaints about the transit system’s slow and unreliable performance, have made many passengers frustrated and nervous.

Jon Hayes, 29, sat on a bench awaiting the next train. He recalled how the video of the ceiling panel nearly hitting a passenger made national news two months ago.

”At this point, it’s almost comical,” Hayes said. “The fact that Boston, which isn’t like the biggest city in the U.S., is making national, international news for failing infrastructure is disheartening.”

Harvard University students Ashini Modi, 19, and Ammy Yuan, 18, were taking the train to go shopping downtown. That heavy objects had twice fallen from the ceiling was worrisome, they said.

”It’s definitely scary to know that someone could have been really injured by that,” Modi said. “That person could have been either one of us.”

”It’s not a good feeling,” Yuan said. “I take the T pretty often to get groceries and stuff, and just the thought that it could literally come crashing down is not reassuring.”

One woman, who only gave her first name, Lee, said she was tired of the “terrible conditions” at the station. It often smells of urine and she often notices water dripping from the ceiling.

”I just look up and think, ‘What’s happening?” Lee said, pointing towards the yellowing ceiling overhead. The 74-year-old was headed to South Station to take the commuter rail to visit her sister in Providence.

“Looking at the news just makes me more fearful,” Lee said. “They need to do a whole lot better.”

Bekah Carey, another Harvard student, said she has lived in several other cities but rated Boston’s public transit as the worst.

”I was talking to somebody the other day about how other transit systems should be updated. But we were like, here, we just would prefer that things don’t catch on fire or ceilings fall,” Carey, 27, said with a laugh.

After walking on to the platform, Isha Shrotri, 28, looked towards the cordoned-off area where the ceiling equipment had fallen. She wasn’t all that surprised.

”The infrastructure is pretty terrible. I come into this station every day, and nothing has changed,” Shrotri said as she gestured towards the caution tape. “It’s pretty dreary.”

One man, who only gave his first name, Kuo, paced along the platform near where the beam fell.

”I feel scared,” he said. “I always see workers at this station, but nothing changes,” Kuo said.

On the inbound platform Tuesday morning, the beam had been removed, and water trickled down from the rusted ceiling above. Many commuters walked past, seemingly unfazed, but others were clearly rattled by the latest example of dangerous conditions inside the station.

”I had no idea,” said Lara Prebble, 26, a Harvard University student, glancing towards the cordoned off area. “I don’t think there’s enough information going around about some of these infrastructure incidents. Especially for such a major station.”

One woman, who only gave her first name, Sarah, said a friend told her about the incident on Monday night.

”The trains are so slow, so it’s like, you can’t even hop on the next train and avoid it,” Sarah said. “You just have to stand here.”

Sarah said she takes the Red Line to work every day and remembers when MBTA workers checked the ceiling at Harvard station when the panel fell two months ago.

“They should have realized [the beam] might fall the first time they checked.”

Further down the platform, Paul Herzig, 27, waited for a train to take him to work. He hadn’t known about the fallen beam until he arrived.

”But I wasn’t surprised,” Herzig said. “It just keeps getting worse. It’s frustrating.”

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. This is a developing story.





Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com.