Rhode Island must provide lunch for all public school students

Because of my training in maintaining confidentiality and my work with families, part of my work is reaching out to families with school lunch balances to see if they need help accessing free and reduced lunch, or with how to put money in their child’s account. I send out letters reminding them of their child’s balance, with instructions on how to pay it. Every day, I deal with the many problems and challenges students and families face under the current system.

That work has led me to support healthy school meals for all, legislation sponsored by Senator Sandra Cano ( S0068 ) and Representative Justine Caldwell ( H5639 ) that would provide free lunches for all elementary and secondary public school students.

I am a certified school social worker and I have the privilege of working as the family and community engagement coordinator for the South Kingstown School District. In this position, I assist families with a variety of concerns that directly affect their children’s learning and educational development.

Financially stressed due to the high prices of food, housing, utilities, gasoline, etc., many families count on breakfast and lunch at school for their children, even if they do not qualify for free or reduced meals. Our district policy is to provide food for students who need it; but the accounts for those students are charged the full rate, $1.25 for breakfast and $2.80 for lunch at the elementary level, for example. Some students have a balance of over $350 for this school year, as of March. School districts are left paying the bill.

And families who qualify for reduced payment still incur balances as well. Imagine how it feels to get these balance notifications each month and know that you cannot pay this bill? This is very stressful for families.

I have reached out to parents to discuss balances who did not know their child was obtaining lunch at school, an expense the family was not expecting.

For many districts, the milk and food vendors are separate. If a child who receives free lunch decides to bring in lunch but wants milk, they cannot receive the milk without the school being billed for the entire lunch. Stand-alone milk should be an option for all students.

While there are no legal or financial consequences to not paying lunch bills, there are emotional and social ones: Parents feel ashamed and embarrassed about having a balance they cannot afford to pay. The stress and shame that parents experience is an impediment to building the healthy connections we seek between schools and families.

I won’t speak to the mountains of evidence of the connection between good nutrition and learning, full bellies, full minds, and conversely the detrimental effects of food insecurity on children and families. It is rare to find a solution that can be beneficial to so many children and can alleviate the financial burden on families and on district budgets, which includes significant staff time and effort. Simply put, healthy school meals for all will eliminate all these problems.

To address the physical, social, and financial health of our children, their families, and our schools, I am asking the General Assembly to support this legislation.

Karen Buetens is a certified school social worker and the family and community engagement coordinator for the South Kingstown School District; she is also a member of the union NEA South Kingstown.